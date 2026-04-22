MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HEALWELL AI Appoints Brad Porter to Board of Directors

April 22, 2026 3:15 AM EDT | Source: HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL appoints Brad Porter, Chief Commercial Officer of HEALWELL and CEO of Orion Health, to its Board of Directors to strengthen the Company's commercial and strategic expertise. Ian McCrae is stepping down from the Board of Directors to focus on other ventures following the successful integration of Orion Health into HEALWELL.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (" HEALWELL " or the " Company "), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Porter to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Brad Porter, Chief Commercial Officer of HEALWELL and CEO of Orion Health, brings over 15 years of experience in finance, commercial leadership, and global healthcare technology. A Chartered Accountant by training, he has held senior commercial roles at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and has led Orion Health as CEO, driving innovation in health data platforms and AI-enabled care. At HEALWELL, he oversees group-wide commercial strategy, revenue growth, and go-to-market alignment, with a focus on public sector opportunities and government contracts.

Ian McCrae has decided to step down from HEALWELL's Board of Directors to focus on other ventures following the successful integration of Orion Health into HEALWELL. Mr. McCrae is the founder of Orion Health and built the company over more than three decades into a global leader in health information technology, operating across 12 countries. During his time on the Board, he provided valuable guidance on strategic initiatives and played an important role in supporting HEALWELL through a critical period of integration and growth. HEALWELL sincerely thanks Mr. McCrae for his dedication, insight, and contributions, and wishes him continued success.

"We are pleased to welcome Brad Porter to HEALWELL's Board of Directors," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chair of HEALWELL AI. "Brad brings deep commercial expertise and global healthcare experience from his leadership roles at Orion Health and HEALWELL, and his appointment will further strengthen our ability to execute on our growth strategy.

"We also want to extend our sincere thanks to Ian McCrae for his dedicated service on HEALWELL's Board. His guidance, insight, and contributions have been invaluable during a transformative period for the Company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit .

For more information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.

Phone: 604-572-6392

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: HEALWELL AI