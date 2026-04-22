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Pakistan Calls on U.S. to Lift Iran Naval Blockade

Pakistan Calls on U.S. to Lift Iran Naval Blockade


2026-04-22 07:46:37
(MENAFN) Pakistan has formally requested that Washington lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports in a bid to reignite stalled diplomatic negotiations, Pakistani sources told Xinhua Wednesday.

The sources said Islamabad has also called on the U.S. side to release a seized Iranian vessel and its crew — a request that has so far drawn positive signals from Washington, though no release timeline has been confirmed.

The appeal reflects Pakistan's intensifying role as a back-channel broker between the two adversaries, as diplomatic momentum remains fragile following inconclusive talks in Islamabad earlier this month.

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