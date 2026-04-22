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Pakistan Calls on U.S. to Lift Iran Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) Pakistan has formally requested that Washington lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports in a bid to reignite stalled diplomatic negotiations, Pakistani sources told Xinhua Wednesday.
The sources said Islamabad has also called on the U.S. side to release a seized Iranian vessel and its crew — a request that has so far drawn positive signals from Washington, though no release timeline has been confirmed.
The appeal reflects Pakistan's intensifying role as a back-channel broker between the two adversaries, as diplomatic momentum remains fragile following inconclusive talks in Islamabad earlier this month.
The sources said Islamabad has also called on the U.S. side to release a seized Iranian vessel and its crew — a request that has so far drawn positive signals from Washington, though no release timeline has been confirmed.
The appeal reflects Pakistan's intensifying role as a back-channel broker between the two adversaries, as diplomatic momentum remains fragile following inconclusive talks in Islamabad earlier this month.
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