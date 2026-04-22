Tridak Inc. Announces Independence, New Website And Extended Range Of Dispensing And Filling Products And Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tridak Inc., formerly Tridak LLC, a trusted manufacturer of filling equipment, today announced its transition to an independent company under the newly formed BCE Holding Co. The move to Tridak Inc. reflects the company's growth and new organizational structure, providing greater autonomy to expand its solutions portfolio and better serve customers across a wide range of industries.

As a non-operational holding organization, BCE Holding Co. provides structural support while allowing Tridak to remain fully focused on innovation, operational excellence and customer needs.

Building on its foundation in syringe and cartridge filling systems, Tridak has expanded its capabilities to include dispensing technologies and enhanced systems integration services. Through distribution partnerships with SAN-EI TECH and SR-TEK, Tridak now offers dispensing equipment and pressure tank solutions, giving customers access to a more comprehensive range of fluid handling products from a single supplier. To support these new offerings, Tridak has refreshed its website, tridak, so customers can find all new product information, specifications, and resources across the full portfolio.

“This is more than just a transition-it's an opportunity to build on our strengths and form even deeper partnerships with our customers,” said Terry Woldorf, Chief Business Officer, Tridak Inc.“This new structure allows us to listen more closely, move faster, and deliver solutions that help our customers stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”

Tridak remains committed to providing the high-quality products and service that customers have counted on for over 40 years, with a dedicated team delivering innovative solutions and personalized support.

About Tridak Inc.

Tridak Inc. provides advanced manufacturing solutions, specializing in filling equipment, dispensing technologies, and systems integration. Headquartered in Torrington, Connecticut, Tridak delivers reliable, high-quality solutions designed to meet the unique production needs of manufacturers.

About BCE Holding Co.

BCE Holding Co. is a privately held holding company providing strategic and structural support to its operating businesses, including Dymax, Hanarey, Bomar, Tridak and Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), enabling independence, innovation, and long-term growth globally.