Two Bengal Ministers Summoned By ED In Civic Recruitment Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, had issued notices for interrogation to two members of the West Bengal Cabinet, namely the state Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and the state Food & Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, for questioning in connection with the multi-crore municipalities' recruitment case in the state.

Both Bose and Ghosh had been asked to appear at the ED's office located at the Central Government Office (CGO) Complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on April 24.

Incidentally, both Bose and Ghosh are contesting as Trinamool Congress candidates from their respective native Assembly constituencies of Bidhannagar and Madhyamgram, respectively, both located in the North 24 Parganas district, which will be going to the polls in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled on April 29.

This is not the first time that members of the West Bengal Cabinet have been summoned by the ED for interrogation in connection with the municipalities' recruitment case. In fact, both Bose and Ghosh have faced interrogation by officials of the central agency earlier as well in connection with the same case.

The last time that Rathin Ghosh faced interrogation by ED officials in connection with the municipalities' job case was in January 2024. Similarly, Sujit Bose was earlier questioned by the central agency in October 2025 in connection with the same matter.

At that time, ED officials had also conducted marathon raids and search operations at different offices as well as at the residential premises of Sujit Bose. Similar raids and search operations were also carried out at the residences and premises of some close associates of Sujit Bose.

ED officials had first received information about the multi-crore municipalities' job case while conducting raids and search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress-linked promoter Ayan Shil in connection with another money laundering case related to the cash-for-school jobs scam in West Bengal.

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also started a parallel probe into the municipalities' job case following an order of the Calcutta High Court. As officials of the two central agencies progressed further with the investigation process, the names of several politically influential persons, including state ministers as well as ruling party leaders, surfaced during the course of the probe.