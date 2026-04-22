Momcozy Brings Its World-Leading Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump To GCC

The world's slimmest wearable breast pump, is now available across the GCC, offering working mothers a discreet, hands-free solution that fits under any outfit and operates in any setting.

Dubai, April 2026: Momcozy, the world's No.1 wearable breast pump brand chosen by 5 million mothers* globally, has made the Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump available to mothers in the GCC. The Air 1 is the slimmest wearable breast pump on the market, at just 2.4 inches (61mm), and is designed to allow mothers to pump hands-free, discreetly, and without interrupting their day.

Developed through extensive collaboration with maternal health experts and informed by direct feedback from mothers, the Air 1 addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing breastfeeding mothers in the region: how to continue nursing after returning to work. In the GCC, early return to work remains one of the leading reasons mothers discontinue breastfeeding before the WHO-recommended six months. The Air 1 was designed specifically to remove that barrier.

The Air 1 features an industry-first transparent design, the first of its kind in any wearable pump, allowing mothers to check nipple alignment and monitor milk flow at a glance without removing the device. It fits entirely inside a standard bra beneath professional clothing, and pairs with the Momcozy app for real-time milk tracking, remote mode-switching, and automatic full-collector alerts. A wireless charging case powers up to 15 sessions on a single charge.

The Air 1's arrival in the Gulf comes as female workforce participation across the region reaches historic levels. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has driven women's employment to a record 36.3%, while in the UAE, women now lead the majority of new business registrations among those under 40. As more mothers return to work sooner, the demand for practical, dignity-preserving breastfeeding solutions has grown significantly.

Momcozy's presence in the region extends beyond retail. The brand serves as a partner of the Mabrook Initiative in Saudi Arabia, one of the Kingdom's largest maternal health education programmes, active from 2025 and supporting mothers across hospitals in Riyadh, the Western Region, and the Eastern Region, supported by the Ministry of Health and Riyadh Health. In the UAE, Momcozy served as the main sponsor of the International Midwifery Conference (UAE, November 2025), where it brought together hundreds of maternal healthcare professionals to explore how digital innovation can strengthen breastfeeding support.

Most recently, Momcozy confirmed its sponsorship of Limitless: The UAE Power Women's Forum, an invite-only gathering of over 200 of the UAE's most influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. The forum, which brings together decision-makers driving transformation across business, innovation, and society, is a natural home for Momcozy's message: that the infrastructure supporting working mothers must keep pace with their ambition.

The Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump is available now in the UAE and Saudi Arabia at

Air 1 Key Specifications: 2.4 inches (61mm) slim | -280mmHg suction | 180ml capacity | 62 global patents | Wireless charging case (15 sessions) | Momcozy app-connected | Industry-first transparent top | 50A soft silicone flange | 5-part easy assembly

About Momcozy:Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump*, has become a leader in FemTech innovation, chosen byover 5 million mothers* across 60 countries. From pregnancy to postpartum, its product range includes wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and digital maternal care solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern motherhood.

Momcozy's products are available globally via its official website and major retailers such as Amazon, Noon, Babyshop, Mumzworld, FirstCry, and Nahdi. Guided by its mission to make every mother's journey cozier, the brand continues to pioneer comfort-driven innovation through science, empathy, and partnership.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024 on Momcozy global sales data as of December 2025.