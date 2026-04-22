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EU Court Rules Hungary’s Child Protection LGBTQ Law Breaks EU Law
(MENAFN) According to reports, the European Court of Justice has ruled that Hungary violated EU legal principles by adopting legislation restricting minors’ access to LGBTQ-related content, ordering Budapest to revoke the law.
The ruling, issued Tuesday, concerns Hungary’s 2021 legislation that limits or prohibits what it describes as the “promotion” of homosexuality and gender transition-related content in media accessible to children. Hungarian authorities had defended the measure as a form of child protection aligned, in their view, with EU guidelines on safeguarding minors from harmful material.
However, the European Commission challenged the law, bringing the case before the EU’s highest court. The Court of Justice concluded that the legislation conflicts with fundamental EU values and violates rules on the freedom to provide and receive services.
The court also stated that the law introduces restrictions on freedoms and discriminates based on sexual orientation and gender identity, arguing that it contributes to the stigmatization and marginalization of non-cisgender individuals.
At the same time, the court acknowledged that EU member states retain some discretion in defining content that may affect the physical, mental, or moral development of minors, but stressed that such discretion must remain consistent with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.
As a result of the ruling, Hungary is required to bring its legislation into compliance. The court warned that failure to do so could lead to further legal proceedings and financial penalties.
The decision comes amid heightened political tension between Budapest and EU institutions. It is also seen as a significant early test for Hungary’s new political leadership, which has pledged to improve relations with Brussels and unlock frozen EU funds tied to disputes over rule-of-law and governance issues.
The case adds to ongoing divisions within the EU over national sovereignty, child protection policy, and the limits of cultural and educational regulation.
The ruling, issued Tuesday, concerns Hungary’s 2021 legislation that limits or prohibits what it describes as the “promotion” of homosexuality and gender transition-related content in media accessible to children. Hungarian authorities had defended the measure as a form of child protection aligned, in their view, with EU guidelines on safeguarding minors from harmful material.
However, the European Commission challenged the law, bringing the case before the EU’s highest court. The Court of Justice concluded that the legislation conflicts with fundamental EU values and violates rules on the freedom to provide and receive services.
The court also stated that the law introduces restrictions on freedoms and discriminates based on sexual orientation and gender identity, arguing that it contributes to the stigmatization and marginalization of non-cisgender individuals.
At the same time, the court acknowledged that EU member states retain some discretion in defining content that may affect the physical, mental, or moral development of minors, but stressed that such discretion must remain consistent with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.
As a result of the ruling, Hungary is required to bring its legislation into compliance. The court warned that failure to do so could lead to further legal proceedings and financial penalties.
The decision comes amid heightened political tension between Budapest and EU institutions. It is also seen as a significant early test for Hungary’s new political leadership, which has pledged to improve relations with Brussels and unlock frozen EU funds tied to disputes over rule-of-law and governance issues.
The case adds to ongoing divisions within the EU over national sovereignty, child protection policy, and the limits of cultural and educational regulation.
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