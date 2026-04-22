403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Water Polo Team Competes Under National Flag
(MENAFN) According to reports, a Russian national women’s water polo team has participated in a major international competition under its national flag and anthem for the first time since 2022.
The team’s appearance follows a decision by World Aquatics, the governing body for aquatic sports, to fully lift restrictions previously imposed on athletes from Russia and Belarus in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. The federation oversees disciplines including swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming, and has been gradually easing participation rules since 2024 before fully restoring eligibility this month.
Under the updated policy, Russian and Belarusian athletes are once again allowed to compete in international events with national symbols, including flags and anthems, similar to other participating countries.
In the ongoing second-division tournament held in Malta, the Russian women’s team reportedly defeated Argentina with a score of 33–11. The team is scheduled to face Germany and South Africa in upcoming matches.
The decision has drawn criticism from Ukrainian officials and some European representatives. Ukraine’s men’s water polo team withdrew from the competition in protest, while a European Union sports official described the move as a “grave mistake,” arguing that it contributes to the normalization of participation by athletes from countries involved in the conflict.
World Aquatics’ ruling has added to ongoing debate within international sport over the conditions under which Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in global competitions.
The team’s appearance follows a decision by World Aquatics, the governing body for aquatic sports, to fully lift restrictions previously imposed on athletes from Russia and Belarus in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. The federation oversees disciplines including swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming, and has been gradually easing participation rules since 2024 before fully restoring eligibility this month.
Under the updated policy, Russian and Belarusian athletes are once again allowed to compete in international events with national symbols, including flags and anthems, similar to other participating countries.
In the ongoing second-division tournament held in Malta, the Russian women’s team reportedly defeated Argentina with a score of 33–11. The team is scheduled to face Germany and South Africa in upcoming matches.
The decision has drawn criticism from Ukrainian officials and some European representatives. Ukraine’s men’s water polo team withdrew from the competition in protest, while a European Union sports official described the move as a “grave mistake,” arguing that it contributes to the normalization of participation by athletes from countries involved in the conflict.
World Aquatics’ ruling has added to ongoing debate within international sport over the conditions under which Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in global competitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment