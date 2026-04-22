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Australia Issues Safety Notices to Gaming Platforms
(MENAFN) Australia’s online safety regulator has taken formal action against several major gaming platforms, sending legally binding transparency notices amid rising concerns about harmful content and user safety. The measures target Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Steam.
As stated by reports, the notices require these companies to outline how they identify and address risks such as grooming, cyberbullying, hate speech, and radicalization. They must also clarify whether their safety systems meet Australia’s Basic Online Safety Expectations.
According to an official statement, regulators are particularly concerned that gaming environments can be exploited as entry points for harmful interactions. Offenders may initially engage with children in-game before shifting conversations to more private communication channels.
Julie Inman Grant highlighted that online gaming spaces are widely used by young people, noting that the vast majority of children between the ages of 8 and 17 participate in such activities. She emphasized that these environments can be deliberately targeted by predators, while extremist material and violent messaging may also be embedded within gameplay, increasing the risk of exposure and potential radicalization.
Authorities stressed that compliance with the notices is compulsory. As stated by reports, companies that fail to meet the requirements could face substantial financial penalties, including daily fines and larger penalties for breaches under national online safety laws.
The move follows broader efforts by Australia to tighten digital protections for minors, including a recent landmark decision to prohibit social media accounts for individuals under the age of 16, according to reports.
As stated by reports, the notices require these companies to outline how they identify and address risks such as grooming, cyberbullying, hate speech, and radicalization. They must also clarify whether their safety systems meet Australia’s Basic Online Safety Expectations.
According to an official statement, regulators are particularly concerned that gaming environments can be exploited as entry points for harmful interactions. Offenders may initially engage with children in-game before shifting conversations to more private communication channels.
Julie Inman Grant highlighted that online gaming spaces are widely used by young people, noting that the vast majority of children between the ages of 8 and 17 participate in such activities. She emphasized that these environments can be deliberately targeted by predators, while extremist material and violent messaging may also be embedded within gameplay, increasing the risk of exposure and potential radicalization.
Authorities stressed that compliance with the notices is compulsory. As stated by reports, companies that fail to meet the requirements could face substantial financial penalties, including daily fines and larger penalties for breaches under national online safety laws.
The move follows broader efforts by Australia to tighten digital protections for minors, including a recent landmark decision to prohibit social media accounts for individuals under the age of 16, according to reports.
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