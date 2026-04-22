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Iran War Could Wipe Out Over 200,000 German Jobs
(MENAFN) More than 200,000 jobs in Germany are at risk of elimination this year as the ongoing war in Iran and sustained U.S. trade pressures drive corporate insolvencies to their highest level in over a decade, German private broadcaster n-tv reported Wednesday, citing credit insurer Allianz Trade.
Allianz Trade projected German insolvency cases would rise 2.4 percent from the prior year to 24,650 in 2025. "The Middle East conflict is already having a significant impact on Germany, and the US trade war is far from over," said Milo Bogaerts, head of Allianz Trade in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. "That would be the highest level in 14 years," Bogaerts added.
Germany's Federal Statistical Office recorded 24,064 insolvency cases last year, itself a sharp 10.3 percent jump year-on-year.
Globally, Allianz Trade forecast a six percent rise in corporate insolvencies — a faster pace than Germany — with the upward revision driven by the Iran conflict, which is intensifying strain on energy-intensive industries including transportation, chemicals, and metals, said company CEO Aylin Somersan Coqui.
Looking ahead, Allianz Trade projected a reversal in Germany in 2026, with insolvencies forecast to dip two percent to 24,150 cases, as war-related pressures are expected to gradually subside and economic stimulus measures begin to take hold.
Allianz Trade projected German insolvency cases would rise 2.4 percent from the prior year to 24,650 in 2025. "The Middle East conflict is already having a significant impact on Germany, and the US trade war is far from over," said Milo Bogaerts, head of Allianz Trade in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. "That would be the highest level in 14 years," Bogaerts added.
Germany's Federal Statistical Office recorded 24,064 insolvency cases last year, itself a sharp 10.3 percent jump year-on-year.
Globally, Allianz Trade forecast a six percent rise in corporate insolvencies — a faster pace than Germany — with the upward revision driven by the Iran conflict, which is intensifying strain on energy-intensive industries including transportation, chemicals, and metals, said company CEO Aylin Somersan Coqui.
Looking ahead, Allianz Trade projected a reversal in Germany in 2026, with insolvencies forecast to dip two percent to 24,150 cases, as war-related pressures are expected to gradually subside and economic stimulus measures begin to take hold.
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