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US Military Faces Missile Stockpile Strain After Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States military has reportedly drawn down a substantial portion of its missile reserves during the conflict with Iran, sparking concerns about its readiness for another major war, as stated by reports.
According to an analysis by Center for Strategic and International Studies, large quantities of key munitions have been expended over roughly seven weeks of fighting. The findings suggest that about 45% of Precision Strike Missiles have been used, along with at least half of THAAD interceptors and close to 50% of Patriot air defense systems. Reports indicate these estimates align closely with classified assessments from the Pentagon.
As stated by reports, additional weapons have also seen notable usage, including around 30% of Tomahawk missiles, more than 20% of long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, and roughly one-fifth of SM-3 and SM-6 missile inventories.
Although the Pentagon has already moved to increase production through new contracts signed earlier this year, replenishing these stockpiles is expected to take between three and five years, even with expanded manufacturing capacity, according to reports.
In the short term, reports suggest that the US likely still has enough munitions to continue operations against Iran if the current ceasefire were to break down. However, the situation appears more challenging when considering a potential confrontation with a major rival such as China, where existing reserves are said to be insufficient and could take years to rebuild to previous levels.
“The high munitions expenditures have created a window of increased vulnerability in the western Pacific,” Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and contributor to the analysis, said.
According to an analysis by Center for Strategic and International Studies, large quantities of key munitions have been expended over roughly seven weeks of fighting. The findings suggest that about 45% of Precision Strike Missiles have been used, along with at least half of THAAD interceptors and close to 50% of Patriot air defense systems. Reports indicate these estimates align closely with classified assessments from the Pentagon.
As stated by reports, additional weapons have also seen notable usage, including around 30% of Tomahawk missiles, more than 20% of long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, and roughly one-fifth of SM-3 and SM-6 missile inventories.
Although the Pentagon has already moved to increase production through new contracts signed earlier this year, replenishing these stockpiles is expected to take between three and five years, even with expanded manufacturing capacity, according to reports.
In the short term, reports suggest that the US likely still has enough munitions to continue operations against Iran if the current ceasefire were to break down. However, the situation appears more challenging when considering a potential confrontation with a major rival such as China, where existing reserves are said to be insufficient and could take years to rebuild to previous levels.
“The high munitions expenditures have created a window of increased vulnerability in the western Pacific,” Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and contributor to the analysis, said.
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