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Zimbabwe Bank Says Gold-Backed Currency is Undervalued Against US Dollar
(MENAFN) According to reports, Zimbabwe’s central bank has stated that its gold-backed currency, the ZiG, is significantly undervalued against the US dollar and should be trading at a stronger exchange rate than current official levels.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu said the currency’s fair value would be around 15 ZiG per US dollar, compared with the official rate of approximately 25. He added that, in theory, the central bank could repurchase all domestic currency in circulation using its reserves at that stronger rate.
The ZiG was introduced in April 2024 as a replacement for the Zimbabwe dollar, which had previously suffered from high inflation and repeated devaluations. Authorities promoted the new currency as being backed by gold and foreign exchange reserves, part of broader efforts to stabilize the economy and reduce dependence on the US dollar.
Official data cited in reports indicates Zimbabwe held about 3.4 metric tons of gold reserves as of mid-2025. Central bank statements also suggest an increase in foreign currency reserves, alongside reported declines in inflation into single digits and relatively stable exchange-rate conditions.
However, the US dollar continues to dominate economic activity, with more than 90% of transactions still conducted in foreign currency, according to business groups. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries has said confidence in the ZiG remains limited, with many firms viewing its stability as dependent on administrative controls rather than market forces.
International financial institutions have also previously noted that the exchange rate appears to be actively managed through central bank intervention, including the use of foreign currency sales to support stability.
The situation highlights the ongoing challenge Zimbabwe faces in restoring full confidence in its domestic currency despite recent monetary reforms.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu said the currency’s fair value would be around 15 ZiG per US dollar, compared with the official rate of approximately 25. He added that, in theory, the central bank could repurchase all domestic currency in circulation using its reserves at that stronger rate.
The ZiG was introduced in April 2024 as a replacement for the Zimbabwe dollar, which had previously suffered from high inflation and repeated devaluations. Authorities promoted the new currency as being backed by gold and foreign exchange reserves, part of broader efforts to stabilize the economy and reduce dependence on the US dollar.
Official data cited in reports indicates Zimbabwe held about 3.4 metric tons of gold reserves as of mid-2025. Central bank statements also suggest an increase in foreign currency reserves, alongside reported declines in inflation into single digits and relatively stable exchange-rate conditions.
However, the US dollar continues to dominate economic activity, with more than 90% of transactions still conducted in foreign currency, according to business groups. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries has said confidence in the ZiG remains limited, with many firms viewing its stability as dependent on administrative controls rather than market forces.
International financial institutions have also previously noted that the exchange rate appears to be actively managed through central bank intervention, including the use of foreign currency sales to support stability.
The situation highlights the ongoing challenge Zimbabwe faces in restoring full confidence in its domestic currency despite recent monetary reforms.
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