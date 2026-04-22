Prasar Bharati Withdraws Karnataka's Dharwad Akashvani Shift Plan After Union Minister Joshi's Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) The Prasar Bharati has withdrawn its decision to shift the Dharwad Akashvani Regional Centre, and it will continue to function from Dharwad in line with the wishes and sentiments of the people of North Karnataka.

The move comes following a request by the Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi.

The Union Minister had urged the Centre to retain the popular Akashvani regional centre, which holds a strong connect with the people of North Karnataka, in Dharwad, the statement from Pralhad Joshi's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the competent authority of Prasar Bharati had decided to shift the Dharwad Akashvani Regional Centre to Bengaluru.

The decision had triggered strong opposition from people across North Karnataka, who also submitted appeals to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

In response, Pralhad Joshi took up the matter with the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting that the Centre be retained in Dharwad.

He highlighted the significance, reach, and necessity of continuing the Akashvani centre in Dharwad.

Responding to Union Minister Joshi's appeal, Ashwini Vaishnaw has now directed Prasar Bharati to continue operating the Dharwad Akashvani Regional Centre in Dharwad itself.

Pralhad Joshi has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on behalf of the people of North Karnataka.

Recently, Prasar Bharati had decided to shift the news broadcasting operations of the Dharwad Akashvani Regional Centre to Bengaluru.

The move, concerning a centre established in 1981, triggered widespread outrage across North Karnataka, with strong demands to withdraw the decision.

The Dharwad Akashvani centre, which began operations in 1981, has earned a deep connection with the people over the years. It aired its first news bulletin in the same year.

Since its inception, the news bulletin has had a duration of 10 minutes and continues to be broadcast daily at 7:05 a.m.

According to a survey conducted by the Audience Research Unit, the morning news bulletin still enjoys a significant listenership.

In addition, a five-minute district news bulletin is broadcast every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The bulletins cover developmental programmes and cultural activities across districts, including Dharwad, Belagavi, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Raichur, Bagalkot, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

Part-time correspondents from these districts prepare and send in their reports via email.

The competent authority said that the news bulletin from the Dharwad centre is being shifted to Bengaluru due to the increasing workload at the centre.

This move was seen as a step towards gradually weakening the centre.

The relocation was scheduled to take effect from May 15, 2026, and the Dharwad Regional Centre was instructed to make the necessary preparations.

Akashvani listeners and prominent personalities from North Karnataka region have raised concerns.