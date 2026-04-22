'Two Years Seems Very Long But I'm Working On It': Djokovic Remains Hopeful For 2028 LA Olympics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Novak Djokovic has set his sights firmly on extending his Olympic journey, revealing his ambition to compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as he continues to chase milestones late into his illustrious career.

The Serbian great, who secured the elusive Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, described the achievement as one of the defining moments of his career. Having completed his medal collection with victory on the clay courts of Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic admitted the experience has only strengthened his desire to return to the Games.

“Six Olympic Games is better than five Olympic Games. The Olympic Games, representing your country, wearing the colours of your flag and of your nation, on your shirt, on your back, proudly, is something that no other event can really give you,” Djokovic told Olympics.

“To be sharing that Olympic experience with 10,000 other athletes, the best athletes in the world... I hope I get to experience it another time. I'm really working on it. Two years seems a very long way for me now at this stage, but I'm working on it,” he added.

Now 38, Djokovic continues to defy age with consistent performances on the ATP Tour. Since his Olympic triumph, he has added further milestones, including reaching the landmark of 100 tour-level titles and making yet another Grand Slam final appearance, underlining his sustained excellence.

Despite his long list of achievements, the Olympic gold medal holds a special place for Djokovic, who reflected on its personal significance.

“My medal is in a safe place with my family, with my father. He takes care of my trophies. The medal is in a very special place with him. I would definitely put it up there, probably the highlight of my career, considering the age that I was,” the former world No. 1 said

The Serbian also recalled the emotional weight of that triumph, achieved against Carlos Alcaraz in the final, calling it one of the most memorable moments of his journey.

“Winning it at 37, probably the last best chance to win the Olympic gold, against Carlos, on centre court of Roland-Garros, was an incredible experience and something I'll never forget, probably the nicest memory.

Asked if he had re-watched that moment, the 38-year-old said,“Of course. I went back and watched it millions of times just by myself, with my kids, everybody.”

As he looks ahead, Djokovic's focus remains on maintaining his competitive edge while balancing the physical demands of the sport, with the dream of one more Olympic appearance continuing to drive him forward.