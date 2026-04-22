Iran Guards Say 'Seized' Two Ships Attempting To Cross Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that their naval forces stopped two ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz and directed them to the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic.

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"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships," the Guards said in a statement.

"The two offending ships.... were seized by the IRGC's naval forces and directed to the Iranian coast."