Iran Guards Say 'Seized' Two Ships Attempting To Cross Strait Of Hormuz
Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that their naval forces stopped two ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz and directed them to the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic.Read Also
-
Old Doha Port marks Earth Day with continued focus on marine protection and sustainable operations
Pakistan's capital holds its breath with US-Iran talks in limbo
"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships," the Guards said in a statement.
"The two offending ships.... were seized by the IRGC's naval forces and directed to the Iranian coast."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment