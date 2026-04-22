This Earth Day, The Stars Are Always There Invites Young Readers To Listen To The Land And Find Their Voice

WASHINGTON - April 22, 2026 - As Earth Day highlights the importance of caring for the natural world, The Stars Are Always There, a middle‐grade literary novel by Jaime Maria Merrill, offers young readers a story centered on listening-to land, community, and conscience.

Set on the arid high plains of the Texas Panhandle, the novel follows twelve‐year‐old Jess Lindsey as she spends a summer on her great‐grandfather's ranch during a deepening drought. As wells run dry and tensions rise over water use, Jess begins to notice subtle but meaningful changes in the world around her: animals behaving differently, the prairie growing quieter, the land feeling strained.

Rather than presenting environmental challenges through technical or policy lenses, The Stars Are Always There approaches water stewardship through story. Blending realism with a light touch of magic, the book invites readers to consider how awareness grows-and how courage often begins with paying attention.

“A thoughtful, evocative story that gently invites young readers to consider courage, responsibility, and connection to the land,” wrote The Prairies Book Review.

Author Jaime Maria Merrill describes the story as one written for children who feel quiet or unseen.“Earth Day reminds us that care begins with attention,” she said.“Jess learns that speaking up doesn't require being the loudest voice-it begins with listening and choosing courage when it matters.”

The Stars Are Always There is available wherever books are sold. An Earth Day essay by the author discussing the inspiration behind the novel can be found at .