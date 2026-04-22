In Semenivka, Chernihiv Region, Enemy Molniya Drone Strikes Private Houses, Injuring Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

"On April 22, at around 11:10 a.m., a Molniya-type combat UAV hit a residential area of the town. Two private homes were damaged as a result of the attack. An elderly woman was injured in the explosion," Seliverstov reported.

He noted that the injured woman was taken to a local medical facility.

Russians attack railway facility in Zaporizhzhia; train engineer's assistant killed

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 21, Russian troops carried out 37 strikes on three communities in the Chernihiv region, with 46 explosions reported.