Yogi Adityanath Lauds Bengal's Legacy, Confident Of BJP's Success

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the historical legacy of West Bengal, expressing confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral prospects in the region. He also alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers created disturbances regarding his public meeting here.

'Beginning of a New Era'

Calling the rally a turning point, Adityanath said it "marks the beginning of a new era" in West Bengal politics. "The soil of Bengal is the soil of India's glory... the entire nation of India sings the sagas of the valour and prowess of the heroes of this region... today, this very Bengal, today, is struggling to reclaim its own identity... Regarding the arrangements for this gathering, specifically the tents and shelters, TMC goons attempted to intimidate our party workers who were organising them. Yet, undeterred by the scorching sun and heat and paying homage to Mother Dakshineswar Kali, you have arrived here today, having prepared yourselves and taken a solemn pledge, in true keeping with the tradition of Bengal's brave martyrs," CM said.

"I can state with absolute certainty that the BJP candidate, Prabhakar Pandit, is destined to achieve victory here this time. The 'Lotus' is set to bloom across all the Assembly constituencies of the Howrah district this time around. This marks the beginning of a new era", he added.

CM Yogi Attacks TMC Leaders

Attacking Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, CM Yogi said, "A TMC mayor claims that he will make half of Bengal's population speak Urdu. I have come here to tell him that, on the soil of Bengal, only Bangla shall be spoken, and through the medium of Bengali culture, India will be elevated to new heights."

He also took aim at TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh. "One of their Members of Parliament declares that she holds the Kaaba in her heart and Medina in her eyes. However, I wish to tell her that Nadia will not accept this. The clarion call of Nadia is that we hold Mahakali in our hearts, and within our eyes resides Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who carries the Vaishnava tradition to every single household," UP CM Yogi said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)

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