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Coherent Corp. Announces Timing Of FY2026 Third Quarter Earnings Release


2026-04-22 07:01:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,”“We,” or the“Company”), a global leader in photonics, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 6, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The release will be followed by a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at coherent/company/ investor-relations/financial-webcasts. The webcast will be recorded and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company's website.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at.

Contact:

Paul Silverstein
Senior VP, Investor Relations
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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