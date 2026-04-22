Sjogren's Syndrome Market Analysis Report 2025-2035 Featuring Novartis, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Nicox, And Bristol Myers Squibb

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Sjögren's Syndrome market is poised for growth, driven by increasing autoimmune disorder prevalence, rising awareness, and advances in diagnostic tools. While challenges like lack of curative therapies and underdiagnosis persist, innovations in biologics, B-cell targeted therapies, and immunomodulators are transforming treatments from symptom management to disease modification. Key players like Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb are enhancing research efforts. Emerging markets, personalized medicine, and gene therapies present promising opportunities for market expansion and improved patient outcomes. Market segmentation by symptoms, type, administration, end users, and region further defines the landscape.

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sjogren's Syndrome Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Symptoms, Type, Route of Administration, End Users, and Region, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Sjogren's Syndrome market is being driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders worldwide, including Sjogren's syndrome itself, which is creating a growing need for effective diagnostic and treatment solutions

The global Sjogren's Syndrome market is being increasingly shaped by emerging trends that reflect a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and patient needs. The shift toward personalized and precision medicine is significantly impacting the market by enabling the development of tailored therapies based on genetic, immunologic, and biomarker profiling, thereby improving treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects. This approach is fostering innovation and attracting investment in targeted drug development.

Simultaneously, there is growing emphasis on ophthalmic and salivary gland therapies, as pharmaceutical companies prioritize the treatment of dry eye and xerostomia - two of the most debilitating and common symptoms of the disease - leading to a surge in product pipelines and new formulation technologies. Moreover, clinical trials focusing on B-cell pathways and novel immune mechanisms, including therapies targeting CD20 and BAFF, are gaining momentum. These advances are not only expanding the therapeutic arsenal but also reshaping the standard of care by moving beyond symptomatic management toward modifying disease activity, thus driving long-term growth and transformation within the market.

Additionally, increasing awareness through public health campaigns and improvements in diagnostic tools have led to earlier and more accurate detection particularly of primary Sjogren's which is significantly boosting treatment uptake. Furthermore, advancements in biologic and targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulators, are transforming disease management by offering more effective and personalized approaches that go beyond merely addressing symptoms.

The global Sjogren's Syndrome market presents several promising opportunities for growth and innovation. One of the most critical areas lies in the development of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), as current treatment options primarily offer symptomatic relief without addressing the underlying disease mechanisms. There is a substantial unmet need for therapies that can effectively slow or halt disease progression, particularly in patients with systemic involvement.

Additionally, the emergence of gene and cell-based therapies, driven by advancements in gene editing and regenerative medicine, holds the potential to deliver long-term relief or even curative solutions for Sjogren's Syndrome. Furthermore, expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in diagnostics and autoimmune disease management across emerging markets - such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East - are opening new avenues for market penetration and patient access, making these regions key targets for future growth.

The global Sjogren's Syndrome market faces several significant challenges and restraints that hinder its growth. A major limitation is the lack of curative therapies, as existing treatments are primarily focused on symptom management rather than altering the course of the disease. Despite ongoing research, there is currently no approved disease-modifying therapy specifically for Sjogren's syndrome.

Additionally, underdiagnosis and misdiagnosis remain common due to the condition's non-specific symptoms and its clinical overlap with other autoimmune disorders, leading to delays in proper treatment. Another critical barrier is the high cost and limited accessibility of biologic therapies, which, although promising, remain out of reach for many patients in low- and middle-income countries, thereby restricting equitable treatment access on a global scale.

The competitive landscape of the global Sjogren's Syndrome market is evolving steadily, driven by growing recognition of the disease burden, increased research funding, and innovations in immunology and targeted therapy. Leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies - including Novartis, and Bristol Myers Squibb - are intensifying efforts to develop next-generation biologics, B-cell targeted therapies and immunomodulators aimed at modifying disease progression rather than just alleviating symptoms.

As traditional treatments remain largely palliative, there is a heightened focus on disease-modifying therapies and precision medicine approaches that consider genetic and immunologic variability among patients. Strategic collaborations between academic institutions, biotech firms, and regulatory bodies are also accelerating the clinical development of novel therapies. With rising global awareness and unmet clinical needs - especially in systemic manifestations - the market is moving toward a more targeted, multidisciplinary approach that emphasizes early intervention, personalized care, and long-term disease management.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

Market/Product Definition

Inclusion and Exclusion

Key Questions Answered

Analysis and Forecast Note

1. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Value chain Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Overview

1.5.2 Market Drivers

1.5.3 Market Restraints

1.5.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market (by Symptoms), Value ($million), 2023-2035

2.1 Dry eyes

2.2 Dry mouth

2.3 Others

3. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market (by Type), Value ($million), 2023-2035

3.1 Primary Sjogren's Syndrome

3.2 Secondary Sjogren's Syndrome

4. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market (by Route of Administration), Value ($million), 2023-2035

4.1 Oral

4.2 Intravenous (IV)

4.3 Subcutaneous

5. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market (by End Users), Value ($million), 2023-2035

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Homecare

5.3 Specialty clinics

6. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.1.3 North America Sjogren's Syndrome Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

6.1.3.1 U.S.

6.1.3.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Dynamics

6.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.2.3 Europe Sjogren's Syndrome Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

6.2.3.1 U.K.

6.2.3.2 France

6.2.3.3 Germany

6.2.3.4 Rest-of-Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Market Dynamics

6.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sjogren's Syndrome Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 India

6.3.3.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest-of-the-World

6.4.1 Market Dynamics

6.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.4.3 Rest-of-the-World Sjogren's Syndrome Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

6.4.3.1 Latin America

6.4.3.2 Middle East and Africa

7. Global Sjogren's Syndrome Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

7.1.3 New Offerings

7.1.4 Regulatory Activities

7.1.5 Funding Activities

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Novartis AG

7.2.1.1 Overview

7.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

7.2.1.3 Top Competitors

7.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

7.2.1.5 Key Personnel

7.2.1.6 Analyst View

7.2.2 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

7.2.3 Nicox S.A.

7.2.4 Bristol Myers Squibb

8. Research Methodology

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