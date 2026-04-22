Char Dham Yatra 2026: Badrinath Temple Opening Date And Complete Travel Guide

The opening date of Badrinath Temple for Char Dham Yatra 2026 has been announced, bringing excitement among devotees. Here's a complete travel guide covering important dates, routes, registration details, and essential tips for a smooth journey.

The sacred Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand has officially begun with the opening of Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by devotees visiting Kedarnath Temple with great faith and devotion.

Now, attention turns to Badrinath Temple, which will open at 6:15 AM on April 23 for devotees. Situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River, the temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and holds immense religious importance.

Badrinath is one of the 108 Divya Desams and is believed to be the meditation site of sages Nar and Narayan. The temple was later revived by Adi Shankaracharya, making it a major centre of spirituality.

To manage nearly 60 lakh pilgrims this year, authorities have made online registration mandatory. Facilities like QR-based passes, medical camps, and tracking systems have been introduced to ensure safety and smooth travel for all visitors.

Badrinath is well-connected by air, rail, and road networks. The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, while Rishikesh is the closest railway station. From there, buses and taxis are easily available.