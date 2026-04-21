Biorestorative Therapies Announces Strategic Partnership With Global Dermatology Leader Dr. David J. Goldberg To Lead Clinical Evaluation And Seek Multi-Channel Adoption Of Its Regenerative Biocosmeceutical Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration establishes an independent clinical validation pathway, expands access to influential physician networks, and strengthens the foundation for possible broad commercial growth across professional, biologic dermal, and consumer channels

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative," "BRTX," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRTX), a late-stage clinical regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced a strategic partnership with David J. Goldberg, M.D., J.D., internationally recognized as one of the foremost innovators in laser dermatology, regenerative aesthetics, and clinical research leadership. Through the agreement, the Company is seeking to accelerate both scientific validation and market adoption of its regenerative BioCosmeceutical platform across the Company's expanding commercial ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, the Company intends for Dr. Goldberg to lead a prospective, controlled human clinical study designed to generate comparative outcome data evaluating improvements in skin appearance, texture, and overall quality relative to current aesthetic treatment benchmarks. The study is intended to be conducted using BioRestorative's secretome-derived biologics - enriched with exosomes, growth factors, cytokines, and peptides - manufactured in the Company's cGMP, ISO-7-certified cleanroom facility. Results are expected to support publication-quality evidence that further defines the platform's clinical role across professional and consumer applications.

"Dr. Goldberg's involvement materially strengthens both the scientific and commercial trajectory of our BioCosmeceutical platform," said Lance Alstodt, BioRestorative Therapies President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "Our products are designed for use across professional, biologic dermal retail, and direct-to-consumer settings, and in each of those markets, independent clinical validation by a physician of his caliber is a meaningful differentiator. Just as importantly, his engagement opens direct access to physician networks and industry forums that drive adoption in regenerative aesthetics. The data generated through this study will directly support how we position, educate, and expand adoption of our products across every segment of our go-to-market strategy."

The agreement with Dr. Goldberg is part of a foundational triad that BioRestorative has been systematically assembling across its BioCosmeceutical platform: manufacturing capability, established through the Company's cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room operations; commercial execution, advanced through the recently announced collaboration with 203 Creates to drive brand architecture and go-to-market strategy; and now independent clinical validation with direct physician network reach, intended to be delivered through Dr. Goldberg's engagement as both lead clinical investigator and a key opinion leader (“KOL”). Together, these three pillars are anticipated to position BioRestorative as a company with the manufacturing infrastructure, commercial architecture, and clinical validation required to lead the regenerative and aesthetics markets into the future, whether through professional clinics and medspas, or at-home consumer applications.

Dr. Goldberg is a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology and Clinical Research for the Schwieger Dermatology Group. He has authored more than 220 peer-reviewed publications. With decades of leadership spanning clinical research, physician education, and the adoption of transformative aesthetic technologies, he is widely regarded as a defining figure in modern dermatologic medicine. Few physician-scientists carry comparable influence across both professional medical communities and premium aesthetic markets - influence that translates directly into practitioner adoption, peer-to-peer endorsement, and category-level authority.

“Partnering with Dr. Goldberg is foundational to how we are approaching go-to-market execution for our BioCosmeceutical platform," said Crystal Romano, Head of Global Commercialization at BioRestorative Therapies. "His leadership enables us to translate complex regenerative science into clinically validated, physician-endorsed solutions while strengthening our brand positioning across the aesthetic landscape. We believe this collaboration will play a key role in driving adoption, expanding our commercial footprint, and establishing BioRestorative as a credible, data-driven leader in the emerging regenerative aesthetics category."

As part of the collaboration, it is anticipated that Dr. Goldberg will also present study findings, clinical data, and BioRestorative's technology and product platform at leading aesthetic and regenerative medicine conferences, expanding awareness among key opinion leaders and reinforcing the Company's positioning within the rapidly growing BioCosmeceutical market.

"BioRestorative's technology platform is grounded in an area of regenerative science with meaningful clinical promise," said Dr. Goldberg. "Rigorous human evaluation is essential to establishing the level of evidence this field requires. This collaboration provides an opportunity to assess these formulations through a structured clinical framework and to share those findings with the broader medical community - which I believe is critical to advancing the category responsibly."

As a pioneer in the clinical application of laser and energy-based aesthetic technologies, Dr. Goldberg also founded several aesthetic meetings that focus on the regenerative field of aesthetic dermatology. These include the annual NJ New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine Meeting, the annual FL Aesthetic Extender Symposium, the annual Madrid, Spain 5 Continents Congress, and starting in June 2027, the Regenerative Aesthetic Dermatology Conference, to be held in Seattle, Washington. His role as a leader in the field of regenerative aesthetics further expands the strategic value of this collaboration by creating a recurring platform for scientific dissemination, peer engagement, and sustained high-impact visibility. This reach extends across the physicians, researchers, and industry stakeholders shaping the future of regenerative aesthetic medicine.

BioRestorative believes that independent clinical validation combined with targeted physician engagement is a critical driver of professional adoption, premium product positioning, and long-term recurring revenue potential in regenerative aesthetics. By integrating rigorous data generation, KOL network access, and conference-level visibility with a multi-channel commercial strategy spanning clinics, medspas, biologic dermal retail, and direct-to-consumer markets, the Company to establish the scientific and commercial infrastructure required to compete as a differentiated, evidence-based platform built for durable growth in a rapidly evolving category.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative ( ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, the Company's two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and it also operates a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISCTM): BioRestorative's lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. The product is intended to be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The Company has commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): The Company is developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells ("BADSC") to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

BioCosmeceuticals: BioRestorative has developed a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Current commercial products are formulated and manufactured in the Company's cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room facility. Each product features a cell-based secretome enriched with exosomes, proteins, growth factors, peptides, and other carefully selected active ingredients. This proprietary biologic portfolio has been thoughtfully engineered to support skin health and longevity while addressing visible signs of aging and enhancing overall cosmetic performance. Moving forward, BioRestorative also intends to explore the potential of expanding its commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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