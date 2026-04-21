LOBO Upgrades Claw AI Platform Via“AI Director” Advisory Layer, Advancing To Enterprise-Level Strategic Decision-Making And Closed-Loop AI Agent Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform Expands to 38 AI Agents with Five New AI Director-Level Advisors, Elevating Capabilities from Operational Execution to Enterprise Strategy

WUXI, China, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced a major upgrade to its Claw AI Agent Platform, designed for the foreign trade and manufacturing sectors. The upgrade introduces five new“director-level” AI advisors (“AI Directors”) that help to oversees core business functions and elevate the platform's capabilities from operational execution to enterprise-level strategic decision-making.

This milestone positions LOBO among the first Nasdaq-listed manufacturing companies to establish a comprehensive, closed-loop AI Agent ecosystem encompassing both strategic decision-making and operational execution, advancing AI in manufacturing from efficiency tools to strategic partners.

Expanding to a 38-Agent“Decision + Execution” Closed Loop

Following this upgrade, the total number of AI Agents on the Claw AI Agent Platform has increased from 33 to 38, with the addition of five AI Directors spanning sales & marketing, human resources, and research & development (R&D).

Built on Google Gemini 3 Pro Preview, the platform enables manufacturers to deploy an enterprise-grade AI advisory team at less than one-thousandth of the traditional executive cost.

The five new AI Directors include:



Director of Marketing Operations - Leads sales and marketing strategy development and provides high-level strategic consulting.

Export/Import Documentation Specialist - Provides end-to-end trade risk management, including letters of credit (L/C) risk analysis, harmonized system (HS) code classification, tariff advisory, international commercial terms (INCOTERMS) selection, open account (OA) credit risk assessment, and customs documentation review.

Director of Human Resources - Advises on talent strategy and organizational development, including recruitment workflows, interview design, compensation structuring, and organizational optimization.

Director of Product - Oversees product strategy, R&D prioritization, cost control, pricing, and commercialization including roadmap planning and minimum viable product (MVP) definition. Chief Technology Advisor - Guides long-term technology strategy, evaluates innovation feasibility, and supports technology-driven growth and core competency development.

Inherently Designed for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs): Bringing Executive-Level Decision Support Within Reach

Unlike the original AI agent assistants, the AI Directors are designed to address strategic decision-making challenges faced by SMEs. For companies with annual revenues below RMB 50 million, access to executive-level advisors has traditionally been limited by cost.

SMEs always rely on a“single-decision-maker” model, where strategy depends heavily on individual experience and lacks structured support. At the same time, hiring Chief Technology Officer (CTO)- or Vice President (VP)-level executives involves significant fixed costs.

The Claw AI Agent Platform addresses this dilemma by providing 24/7 access to an enterprise-grade advisory team with standardized decision frameworks and consistent output formats, at a fraction of the traditional cost. This enables CEOs to transition from fragmented AI assistants toward a centralized, systematic intelligent strategic decision-making.

Technology Foundation: Google Gemini 3 Pro Preview

The platform is developed on Google Gemini 3 Pro Preview, one of the most powerful publicly available reasoning large language models as of 2026. It delivers significantly superior performance in long-chain reasoning and multi-variable trade-off scenarios, generating practical, feasible and actionable recommendations for complex strategic queries.

Five Key Technical Innovations



“Listen-Respond” Conversational Intelligence - The system first assesses the user's intent (casual inquiry, consultation, or decision request) and proactively clarifies prerequisites such as budget, objectives, timeline and constraints before providing recommendations, reducing the risk of misaligned outputs.

Deeply Structured Domain Knowledge - Each AI Director is trained on structured industry knowledge and frameworks such as strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats (SWOT), reach, impact, confidence, effort (RICE), situation, task, action, result (STAR) and INCOTERMS, along with rich scenario case libraries, risk checklists and communication templates.

Actionable Deliverables - All outputs follow a mandatory three-part structure: conclusion, rationale and risk mitigation, ensuring each interaction produces decision-ready deliverables in a single session, including job descriptions, proforma invoices, L/C checklists, product roadmaps and comparison matrices.

Enterprise-Grade Multi-Tenancy and Access Control - The platform supports organization-level deployment with data isolation and role-based access control. From Efficiency Tool to Strategic Partner - LOBO is advancing AI in manufacturing beyond productivity enhancement toward strategic enablement, providing a replicable model for the industry's digital transformation.

Strategic Roadmap

This upgrade - representing a complete AI Agent matrix spanning both execution and decision-making layers - fills a significant gap in the industry. Upon completion of the platform's open beta, LOBO expects to begin accepting paid subscriptions from industry users in the second quarter of 2026. The LOBO Claw AI Platform is differentiated by its vertical depth (exclusively on foreign trade and manufacturing), end-to-end closed loop (execution via Claw + decision-making via AI Directors), and cost efficiency achieved through optimized, low-cost token usage, making enterprise-grade AI accessible to SMEs.

Management Commentary

Huajian Xu, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of LOBO, commented:“From the launch of the industry-focused Claw AI General Agent Platform to the upgrade of the AI Director advisory functions, LOBO's AI strategy is undergoing a pivotal functional upgrade-evolving from efficiency tools to strategic partners. We will continue to investing in R&D and converting AI technology into productivity tools that tangibly improve business efficiency and create value.

“The Claw AI Agent Platform addresses how to do things correctly, while the AI Director advisory functions solve what the right things should be done. Together, they provide manufacturing enterprises with a complete AI solution spanning from decision-making to execution. This not only meets LOBO's own strategic upgrade needs but also explores a viable path for AI application across the entire manufacturing industry.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,” and similar expressions.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company's future results as set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

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Tina Xiao

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