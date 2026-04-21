Patchmd Appoints Bradley Keys As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keys Brings Seven Years of Leadership at the World's #1 Vitamin Patch Brand and Deep AI Expertise to Accelerate Global Growth

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







PatchMD, the original and #1 vitamin patch brand globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley Keys as Chief Marketing Officer. In this expanded role, Keys will lead the company's full-spectrum marketing strategy as PatchMD continues to scale its reach across an increasingly competitive and fast-growing global market.



The promotion reflects both the depth of Keys' contributions over the past seven years and the strategic direction PatchMD is headed. Having served as Director of Marketing since 2019, Keys has been instrumental in building and refining the brand's presence across every major channel, from search and content to paid media, email, and emerging AI-driven platforms. His fingerprints are on virtually every dimension of PatchMD's growth into the dominant force in the vitamin patch category.



The timing of this appointment comes as the vitamin patch market reaches an inflection point. According to Global Growth Insights, the global vitamin patches market stood at approximately USD 0.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Within that landscape, PatchMD has established clear market leadership. The company holds an 18.5% share of the global vitamin patches market, the largest of any brand worldwide, while North America, PatchMD's core market, accounts for 43.5% of global demand.



Keys brings a distinctly modern edge to the CMO role. Keys founded All Star Digital, an AI search agency based in Los Angeles, CA, giving him a practitioner's command of the technologies now reshaping digital marketing. That background has already shaped how PatchMD approaches content, search visibility, and consumer acquisition, and it positions the brand well as AI continues to redefine how health-conscious consumers discover and evaluate products.



“Bradley brings key insights into every marketing channel,” said Earl Hailey, Founder of PatchMD.“His deep expertise in AI as it continues to evolve is our secret weapon as we continue to expand. We've built something special here, a brand that doctors trust, patients rely on, and now the world is discovering. Bradley is exactly the right person to take us to the next level.”



Keys' appointment signals PatchMD's commitment to pairing its decade-plus foundation in doctor-formulated, USA-manufactured supplements with the forward-looking marketing infrastructure required to compete and lead in a rapidly expanding global category.



About PatchMD



PatchMD is the original vitamin patch company, with over 10 years of experience delivering doctor-formulated topical vitamin and supplement patches manufactured in FDA-registered facilities in the USA. Trusted by bariatric patients, medical professionals, and wellness-focused consumers worldwide, PatchMD holds the #1 global market share position in the vitamin patch category. Learn more at

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PatchMD

San Clemente, CA

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CONTACT: PatchMD 750 East Pilot Rd. STE. B Las Vegas NV 89119 United States 323 898 8920