Vystar And R3alm Launch R3alm Following Strategic Transaction

BOSTON, MA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) and Capital Realm today announced the launch of R3alm, marking a significant step in Vystar's strategic expansion into digital finance, tokenization, and AI-driven financial infrastructure.

The platform introduces a compliance-first ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance with next-generation technologies, integrating capital formation, tokenized real-world assets, investor access, and intelligent trust systems into a unified digital marketplace.

“R3alm represents a transformational evolution for Vystar,” said Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar.“This ecosystem positions us at the intersection of private markets, tokenization, and AI-where the future of finance is being built.

Positioned for a Multi-Trillion Dollar Market Shift - Vystar is positioning the R3alm marketplace to capture a share of the rapidly emerging market for tokenized real-world assets and on-chain financial instruments. While still in the early stages of development, the sector is experiencing accelerated growth. Leading institutions, including BlackRock, BCG, and McKinsey, estimate the tokenized asset market could reach $2 - $5 trillion by 2030, with $10 trillion or more in long-term potential, driven by the migration of traditional financial assets-such as funds, treasuries, private credit, and real estate-onto blockchain-based infrastructure. In addition, the global crowdfunding marketplace, which R3alm is designed to support, represents a significant adjacent opportunity, with an estimated $100 billion to $150 billion or more in annual capital formation.

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As previously announced, under the proposed transaction, Vystar would acquire a 50% interest in R3alm, Inc., providing the Company with strategic exposure to an integrated ecosystem focused on capital formation, asset digitization, investor access, intelligent compliance, and next-generation digital financial infrastructure.

Vystar believes the proposed transaction represents more than an investment in a single business line, positioning the Company to participate in a broader platform strategy that integrates private market opportunities, tokenized finance, AI-driven trust systems, investor intelligence, and next-generation financial infrastructure within a unified ecosystem.

At the core of this strategy is R3EQ, the proposed equity token for the R3alm ecosystem, designed to align ownership, enhance access to capital, and support compliant digital distribution within a regulatory-first framework. R3EQ is expected to serve as a central component of the R3alm platform and a foundational element in advancing digitally native models of investor participation.

From Vystar's perspective, the transaction is intended to position the Company at the intersection of several major market trends: the modernization of private capital markets, the growth of tokenized assets, the evolution of regulated digital finance, and the increasing importance of AI in trust, risk management and decision support.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink recently declared,“Tokenization of All Assets Era has Begun”, during an interview on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. He stated,“Half the world's population carries a digital wallet on their phone. Imagine if that same digital wallet could also let you invest in a broad mix of companies for the long term-as easily as sending a payment. Tokenization could help accelerate that future by updating the plumbing of the financial system-making investments easier to issue, easier to trade, and easier to access.”

R3alm's ecosystem strategy is designed to address both business-to-business and business-to-consumer opportunities. On the enterprise side, the platform is being developed to support issuers, capital raisers, asset sponsors, market participants and ecosystem partners with infrastructure for compliant offerings, onboarding, verification, digital asset workflows and market connectivity. On the consumer side, the vision includes secure investor access, education, wallet functionality, digital participation tools and broader engagement with next-generation financial products and services. R3alm turns traditionally un-bankable assets into liquidity on a cost-effective basis.

A further strategic differentiator is R3alm's focus on AI-enabled trust and intelligence. The ecosystem includes planned systems intended to support multi-source verification, signal analysis, risk monitoring, compliance-aware workflows, security functions and more informed decision-making across the platform. Vystar believes these capabilities may become increasingly important as digital assets, private markets and tokenized finance continue to scale globally.

Vystar also believes the R3alm platform has potential international relevance. Global interest in tokenization, private market digitization, AI-driven financial infrastructure and regulated digital securities continues to grow across multiple jurisdictions. By participating in the R3alm ecosystem, Vystar aims to align itself with a market direction that is increasingly cross-border, technology-enabled and investor-access driven.

Vystar expects to provide additional updates regarding the proposed transaction, strategic milestones and related developments as appropriate.

About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation is focused on identifying and advancing strategic opportunities that can enhance shareholder value and expand the Company's participation in high-potential innovation markets. Through this proposed transaction with R3alm, Vystar is seeking to establish a meaningful position in the evolution of digital finance, tokenized assets, intelligent trust systems and modern capital markets infrastructure.

About R3alm

R3alm is building a compliance-focused AI and Web3 ecosystem designed to connect capital formation, tokenized assets, investor access, digital finance infrastructure, trust systems and intelligent automation. Its broader platform vision is intended to support both enterprise and consumer participation in the next generation of financial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, anticipated strategic benefits, the development of the R3alm ecosystem, the proposed R3EQ equity token, future product and platform capabilities, capital markets opportunities, market adoption, regulatory positioning and expected long-term value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Vystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens or investment products in any jurisdiction. Any such offering, if made, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering materials and in compliance with applicable law.

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