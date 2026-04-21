Asterium Introduces AUZ: Tokenized Gold With 24/7 Liquidity And Regulated Backing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New digital asset enables fractional ownership of physical gold with 24/7 liquidity and blockchain-based transparency

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Each AUZ token represents 1 gram of physical gold, securely stored with a custodian bank. The token enables fractional ownership starting from 0.01 grams, making gold investment significantly more accessible to a broader range of investors.

“AUZ transforms gold into a digital, liquid, and accessible financial instrument,” said Komilkhodja Sultonov, Asterium CEO.“By combining physical backing with blockchain infrastructure, we are removing traditional barriers to gold ownership and opening new opportunities for both local and international investors.”

Key Benefits of AUZ

● 24/7 Liquidity: Trade at any time without dependence on market hours or intermediaries;

● Fractional Access: Invest starting from 0.01 grams, lowering entry barriers;

● Access to the market: AUZ provides direct exposure to Uzbekistan's gold market, opening access to a previously inaccessible asset class for global investors;

● Tax Efficiency: Transactions are subject to Uzbekistan's current crypto tax framework (0% tax regime through 2029);

● Seamless Digital Access: Buy, hold, and transfer gold without physical logistics;

● Scalable Market Growth: Increased participation drives liquidity and ecosystem expansion;

● Global Investment Access: Enables foreign investors to access Uzbekistan's gold market.

While established products such as PAX Gold and Tether Gold primarily target institutional investors and trading use cases, AUZ is designed to expand gold ownership across emerging markets and everyday financial applications.

Unlike traditional gold-backed tokens, AUZ enables ultra-fractional ownership starting from 0.01 grams and is integrated into a broader financial ecosystem, including fiat rails, payments, and digital wallets.

By leveraging Uzbekistan's position as a major gold-producing country, AUZ provides a new model of digital gold infrastructure combining local asset backing with global blockchain accessibility.

A clear and verifiable asset-backed structure supports the AUZ token:

● Gold Procurement & Custody: Gold bars are acquired at Central Bank of Uzbekistan prices and stored in a regulated custodian bank with periodic verification procedures;

● Token Issuance: Tokens are issued at a fixed ratio of 1 AUZ = 1 gram of gold, with issuance backed by corresponding physical gold reserves held off-chain;

● Distribution: Tokens are allocated within the Asterium ecosystem and made available via Asterium Wallet;

● Redemption: Tokens can be redeemed for fiat value, with underlying gold liquidated through regulated channels if required;

● Trading: AUZ tokens are available for trading within the Asterium ecosystem, including trading via Asterium's exchange infrastructure with plans for broader market integration.

AUZ combines direct exposure to Uzbekistan's gold supply with integrated financial infrastructure and global accessibility. Backed by gold priced in line with the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and embedded into fiat rails and payment systems such as HUMO, it enables real-world use beyond trading. Unlike traditional gold-backed tokens such as PAX Gold and Tether Gold, AUZ supports fractional ownership from 0.01 grams, significantly lowering the barrier to entry.

About Asterium

Asterium is a licensed digital asset infrastructure platform based in Uzbekistan, operating under the framework of the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP). The company builds end-to-end infrastructure bridging traditional finance and blockchain, including wallet, fiat rails, exchange, and real-world asset tokenization solutions.

Asterium is a core contributor to the national blockchain ecosystem, including Mirasmanda, enabling regulated issuance of asset-backed tokens such as Humo Token and AUZ. The platform focuses on integrating digital assets into payments, savings, and cross-border use cases for both local and global users.

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