Recording Of LHV Group's 21 April Investor Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 21 April to give an overview of the 2026 Q1 financial results. An overview of the company's progress was given by Mihkel Torim (CEO of LHV Group) and Meelis Paakspuu (CFO of LHV Group).

Recording of the investor meeting is available from link here.

Presentation is available here.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by over 500,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 237,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

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Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

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