Logic Pursuits Appoints Susan Feigenbaum As Strategic Advisor To Accelerate Enterprise Market Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Data & AI Community Leader Brings Deep Industry Relationships and Commercial Expertise

Susan Feigenbaum, Strategic Advisor

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Logic Pursuits, a global Data and AI consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Susan Feigenbaum as Strategic Advisor. A seasoned revenue and growth leader with over a decade at the center of the global data and AI community, Susan brings deep industry relationships and commercial expertise to support the firm's next phase of enterprise growth.

Susan's appointment comes as Logic Pursuits continues to expand its position by helping organizations move beyond experimentation to execution-ready, measurable business impact. In her advisory role, Susan will provide strategic counsel on go-to-market positioning, executive audience development, and growth strategy.

“I met Kamlesh Korat and the team at the DataIQ 100 Summit and immediately saw that Logic Pursuits was doing something different. They are deeply invested in client outcomes, and their 94% client retention rate reflects that. I'm excited to support their growth and connect them with enterprise leaders who need exactly what they deliver.”

– Susan Feigenbaum, Strategic Advisor, Logic Pursuits

Susan Feigenbaum is a seasoned revenue and growth executive who built and scaled the commercial engines at two of the most prominent organizations serving the global Data & AI leadership community. As Chief Revenue Officer at Corinium Global Intelligence (a global network for data, analytics, and AI leaders), she led commercial strategy and executive audience development across North America and EMEA. She subsequently joined DataIQ as SVP of North America, where she built the organization's North American presence from the ground up, connecting data and AI leaders through membership, content, and community initiatives.

As Logic Pursuits accelerates its expansion across its core practice areas including Enterprise Data Platforms, Analytics, AI & Agentic AI, Cloud Engineering, and Customer 360/CDP solutions, Susan's advisory role will help sharpen the firm's market presence and ensure its value proposition reaches the right enterprise leaders.

“Susan occupies a rare position in our industry. She has spent a decade building trust with the senior data and AI executives we serve. Her understanding of enterprise priorities and her ability to connect the right opportunities make her an exceptional addition to our advisory team.”

– Dheeraj Khandelwal, Ravi Shetty, and Kamlesh Korat, Founders, Logic Pursuits

Logic Pursuits has seen strong momentum in recent months, including the appointment of Ronak Shah as EVP and Global Head of Service Delivery and a strategic partnership with Glean, the Work AI platform, to support enterprise AI transformation.

ABOUT SUSAN FEIGENBAUM

Susan Feigenbaum is a revenue and growth leader who has spent more than a decade at the center of the global Data & AI community. She served as Chief Revenue Officer at Corinium Global Intelligence and as SVP of North America at DataIQ, where she built and scaled commercial organizations connecting senior data and AI leaders across North America and EMEA. Susan brings deep industry relationships, P&L ownership experience, and a strong commercial track record across complex, multi-product environments. She currently serves as Head of Growth at Behavioral Health Tech, where she leads commercial strategy for the organization's annual conference. She is based in the New York area.

LinkedIn:

ABOUT LOGIC PURSUITS

Logic Pursuits is a global Data and AI consulting firm focused on helping enterprises operationalize data and AI at scale. The firm specializes in Enterprise Data Strategy, Modern Data Platforms, Customer 360 and CDP Enablement, Digital Engineering, and Agentic AI solutions, working across leading platforms including Snowflake, Databricks, Palantir, and Glean. Logic Pursuits partners with enterprises to design and operationalize secure, scalable AI ecosystems that deliver measurable business value, with delivery teams across the United States, India, and LATAM.

Learn more at

MEDIA CONTACT

Ankita Sharma, Logic

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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