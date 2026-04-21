National Hemp Association And Hemp Education And Marketing Initiative Announce Leadership Appointments And National Initiative To Advance U.S. Hemp Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Hemp Association (NHA) and the Hemp Education and Marketing Initiative (HEMI) announced new leadership appointments, signaling a unified national effort to advance the next phase of growth for the American hemp industry. NHA has appointed Sully Sullivan as Executive Director, while HEMI has named Morgan Tweet as Interim Executive Director.

These appointments are part of a pivotal moment for American agriculture, materials, and domestic supply chains. National leadership is aligning to advance a more coordinated strategy across policy, market development, and public engagement.

Leadership to Support Industry Coordination

The appointment of Sullivan as Executive Director of NHA marks a step toward broader coordination across agriculture, materials, and policy.

Sullivan brings a multidisciplinary background spanning farming, processing, business development, and legislative advocacy. He has worked across regulatory environments, helped defend the industry during periods of uncertainty, and contributed to the development of policy frameworks shaping the future of hemp and related markets.

Most recently, Sullivan served as the Executive Director of the Hemp Industry Trade Association of Arizona (HITA), established in 2018 to support and protect Arizona's hemp industry. Since 2019, he has served on the Arizona Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Advisory Council, working closely with state regulators on the development of Arizona's hemp program. He previously served as Chair of the NHA Standing Committee of Hemp Organizations (SCOHO), helping coordinate collaboration among state-level stakeholders across the national hemp ecosystem.

His leadership reflects a broader vision, positioning hemp not as a niche sector but as a foundational input across industries, including construction, textiles, energy, and advanced materials.

“The next phase of hemp requires alignment across sectors, states, and policy,” said Sullivan.“There is a clear opportunity to bring structure and coordination to support responsible industry growth.”

Tweet will continue her service to the hemp industry as Interim Executive Director of HEMI.

Tweet is the CEO of IND HEMP and is a current NHA Board Member. She brings operational experience across processing, supply chains, and commercialization.

“The hemp industry has long called for a national education and marketing campaign to help regulators and consumers understand what hemp truly is-or as we like to say, 'the Goodness of Hemp,'” said Tweet.“Think of this as the 'Got Milk?' campaign for our generation. This is a unique moment to leverage the attention hemp is receiving and set the record straight."

Policy Engagement and Federal Alignment

Under the leadership of Geoff Whaling, NHA has played a leading role in advancing federal hemp policy and strengthening engagement in Washington.

The NHA has been instrumental in shaping federal hemp policy by developing and advancing legislative language that establishes a clear framework-and sub-definition-for“industrial hemp,” particularly for grain and fiber, within the broader hemp category. This work has been advanced through standalone legislative efforts and incorporated into ongoing House and Senate Farm Bill discussions, while also informing related appropriations pathways.

At the same time, the organization remains actively engaged in broader legislative efforts to address the full scope of the hemp industry. This includes ongoing proposals and discussions led by policymakers such as Ron Wyden, Morgan Griffith, and Jim Baird, as well as potential additional efforts from Andy Barr.

"The industry is at a point where policy, markets, and public understanding must come into alignment," said Whaling. "Our focus is on supporting a credible federal framework that enables growth while maintaining consistency and clarity for stakeholders. Bringing Sully on board will help bring that alignment together faster.”

Advancing a Coordinated Framework

Central to this effort is a policy and market framework known as "Pushing Progress," developed to support alignment across key segments of the hemp industry. Pushing Progress serves as a foundational framework guiding ongoing negotiations with policymakers, as additional champions continue to be identified and engaged across Capitol Hill.

The framework addresses:



Industrial hemp, including grain and fiber,

Non-impairing cannabinoid products, and Regulated consumer markets

By providing clarity across these categories, the framework is intended to support more consistent policymaking, facilitate market development, and strengthen long-term industry stability.

National Campaign and Market Development

As regulatory discussions continue and global market opportunities expand, HEMI will lead a coordinated national campaign focused on education, market positioning, and stakeholder engagement.

The campaign is designed to:



Improve understanding of hemp across industries

Support informed policymaking Strengthen long-term consumer awareness and trust

The effort reflects a broader shift toward a more aligned and proactive industry approach.

Industry Participation

NHA and HEMI are working with industry stakeholders, aligned companies, institutional partners, and capital participants to support a coordinated national effort that advances policy, expands markets, and strengthens the industry's long-term foundation.

This represents a key opportunity for stakeholders to engage in shaping the future of hemp in the United States and internationally.

The hemp industry is approaching its "Got Milk?" moment, and the opportunity to help shape it is here.

NHA and HEMI invite industry leaders, brands, investors, and partners to step forward and participate in this coordinated national effort. Those ready to engage can learn more and get involved by contacting ....

About the National Hemp Association (NHA)

The National Hemp Association (NHA) is a leading national organization representing the industrial hemp industry in the United States. NHA works to advance policy, support market development, and promote the growth of hemp across agriculture, manufacturing, and consumer sectors. Learn more at:

About Hemp Education and Marketing Initiative (HEMI)

The Hemp Education and Marketing Initiative (HEMI) is a national effort focused on building public understanding, market awareness, and strategic messaging for the hemp industry. HEMI supports coordinated campaigns designed to clarify hemp's role across industries and strengthen long-term market demand. Learn more at:

Attachments



Sully Sullivan, Executive Director of the National Hemp Association (NHA) Morgan Tweet, Interim Executive Director of HEMI

CONTACT: Sully Sullivan National Hemp Association 202-810-4179...