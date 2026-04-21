Kaltura's Agentic Avatars Combine With Pathfactory To Deliver More Sophisticated Buyer Journeys From First Click To Closed‐Won

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new solution brings together PathFactory's ChatFactory - named a Leader in the recent Forrester Wave for Conversation Automation Solutions - with Kaltura's Agentic Avatar SDK to create an intelligent, face-to-face engagement layer that adapts to each visitor in real time

New York, New York, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the limited beta of a unified conversational experience that combines PathFactory's (now a Kaltura company) ChatFactory - the award-winning AI-powered content engagement platform - with Kaltura's Agentic Avatar SDK. The unified solution enables organizations to deliver end-to-end engagement across their websites and applications, from content discovery and education at the top of the sales funnel to lead generation and conversion at the bottom of the sales funnel.

ChatFactory, launched last year by PathFactory and already in use by leading enterprise customers, is a conversational AI platform that helps website visitors discover relevant content, get answers to their questions, and engage with organizations through intelligent, context-aware conversation. PathFactory's ChatFactory, recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, Q4 2025, powers the conversational intelligence in the new solution.

With this release, ChatFactory's intelligence is now unified with Kaltura's Agentic Avatars - photorealistic, real-time conversational AI agents that transform text-based chat into face-to-face, human-like interaction. The result is a digital twin for one's website or app. A single, integrated experience where a visitors arrive on a website and are greeted by intelligent avatars that know the organization's content, understand the visitors' context, and guide them through entire journeys - from exploring relevant content and learning about products, to answering questions, qualifying interest, and creating conversion opportunities - all in natural conversations.

The unified solution brings together the best of both platforms:

Adaptive personalization - The experience adapts in real time based on multiple intelligence layers: the visitor's CRM data, third-party intent signals, and their real-time behavior during the session. A returning enterprise buyer gets a different conversation than a first-time visitor, and both experiences evolve as the interaction unfolds.

Content-intelligent conversation - ChatFactory's leading AI architecture draws from the organization's full content library, real-time web context, and conversation history to deliver trusted answers and recommendations that help buyers make buying decisions faster.

Adjacent rich media recommendations - The avatar proactively surfaces relevant rich media content in real time during the conversation, from flash cards and video clips to product pages and case studies, generated and assembled dynamically based on what the visitor needs at that moment.

Full-funnel coverage and revenue intelligence - A single, intelligent experience that uses built-in revenue intelligence to identify and prioritize high‐value buyers, then guides them across the entire journey: driving content discovery and education at the top of the sales funnel, deeper product engagement and Q&A in the middle, and lead generation, meeting booking, and conversion actions at the bottom - all without handing off to a different tool or experience.

Face-to-face engagement - Kaltura's Agentic Avatars bring a photorealistic, human-like presence to every conversation, creating a level of engagement and trust that text-based chatbots cannot match, with support for over 30+ languages.

The unified experience represents a new category of intelligent website engagement - one that goes beyond traditional chatbots by combining deep content intelligence with rich, multimodal interaction. Where text-based chat tools can answer questions and route leads, the Kaltura and ChatFactory combination can educate visitors with real content, adapt the conversation based on who they are and what they care about, surface and generate relevant video and media in the moment, and guide them to a conversion naturally - through a face they can talk to.

“For years, organizations have relied on fragmented experiences: content in one place, chat in another, conversion tools somewhere else, and human follow-up only after the moment has passed,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering at Kaltura.“We believe the next generation of digital experiences is different. Every organization will have a digital twin on its front door, one that can represent its knowledge, adapt to each visitor, and engage face-to-face in real time. By bringing ChatFactory together with our Agentic Avatars, we are taking the first major step toward that future.” The unified ChatFactory and Agentic Avatar experience is available in limited beta. Organizations interested in participating can sign up here.





About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .

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