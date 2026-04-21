Stansberry Asset Management Marks 10 Years Of Growth And Evolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Decade of Innovation: 10 In-House Strategies, Two Alternative Funds, and a Commitment to Evolving Client Service

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”) is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of delivering active investment management and holistic financial planning to individuals, families, businesses and institutions nationwide, serving clients in all 50 states.

“Reaching our 10-year anniversary is a meaningful milestone for our firm, and I'm incredibly proud of how much we've grown and evolved over that time,” said Chris DeLaura, Chief Executive Officer.“Today, we manage approximately $1.3 billion in assets, have developed 10 in-house investment strategies, and successfully launched and closed two alternative investment funds. Just as importantly, we've expanded how we serve our clients - offering financial planning alongside our investment management to ensure a more complete approach. As we look ahead, we remain focused on continuing to refine what we do and improving how we serve our clients as their needs evolve.”

Founded in 2016, SAM was initially built to provide actively managed investment strategies for investors seeking a more hands-on, research-driven approach to portfolio management. As client needs evolved, the firm expanded its capabilities to include broader wealth planning services, bringing together investment management and financial planning in a more integrated way.

Over the past decade, the firm has also expanded into alternative investments, further broadening the ways it seeks to support client portfolios across a range of market environments.

Today, SAM operates as a multi-strategy investment manager, offering a range of in-house strategies designed to support growth, income, and wealth preservation objectives.

The firm's approach reflects a belief that investment management and wealth planning should work together, rather than exist separately. Many firms focus primarily on financial planning while relying on third-party products, while others specialize in managing investment strategies without working directly with end clients. SAM has developed its model to bridge that gap, combining informed, active investment management with a more comprehensive view of each client's financial picture.

As the firm looks ahead, its focus remains on continuing to refine its approach and better serve the evolving needs of its clients.

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm founded in 2016, currently managing more than $1.3 billion in assets. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM's approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. The firm is headquartered in Westlake, TX with offices in New York, California and Washington, serving clients across the United States.

For more information, please visit and follow SAM on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Media Contact: Claire Snider

Stansberry Asset Management

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(646) 854-4370