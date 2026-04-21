Lord Jameson Launches With Love From, Palm Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Limited-Edition Organic Dog Treat Inspired by Coastal Luxury and the Palm Beach Lifestyle

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lord Jameson, the nationally distributed USDA Organic-certified dog treat brand known for its premium prestigious treats, announces the launch of its first destination-inspired flavor: With Love From, Palm Beach. Part of the brand's new With Love From Travel Collection, this limited-edition soft and chewy treat captures the spirit of Palm Beach's coastal charm and translates it into a giftable luxury experience for pet parents.

With Love From, Palm Beach features a blend of organic, wellness-focused ingredients: a base of organic gluten-free oats, dates, peanut butter, and sweet party-colored coconut using turmeric, spinach, and beet to create a bright beautiful color and flavor note. Every treat is easy to digest and suitable for dogs of all breeds and life stages, including picky eaters and sensitive stomachs.

The collection is available exclusively throughout Palm Beach County at select retail partners, including The Breakers, HIVE Home, Le Bilboquet, Loot Grocery, Celis Deli , along with a handful of pet boutiques. Each location was chosen to reflect the spirit of the Palm Beach community and its dog-friendly culture.

A Message from the Founder

“As a Palm Beach resident, I wanted our first travel-inspired collection to start right here at home,” said Sarah Goldberger, Founder and CEO of Lord Jameson.“This collection is designed to be a thoughtful gift for traveling pet parents and a keepsake for those coming home to their dogs. Every detail, from the ingredients to the signature gift tag, reflects the charm of this community.”

Commitment to Organic, Clean Ingredients

Lord Jameson is one of the only USDA Organic-certified, preservative-free dog treats made in-house. The company manufactures all products at its 8,000-square-foot facility in Boulder, Colorado, overseeing every stage from R&D to fulfillment. Rooted in a commitment to clean, transparent ingredients, the brand never uses artificial colors or dyes instead sourcing natural color from real fruits, vegetables, and herbs like beet, spinach, and turmeric. With a focus on simplicity and quality, every ingredient serves a purpose, ensuring treats are as thoughtful as the food pet owners choose for themselves. The brand currently offers 40+ unique SKUs of treats, snacks, and toppers, with products available at nearly 5,500 retail locations across the United States and an additional 1,500 locations internationally, including Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan.

About Lord Jameson

Lord Jameson is a nationally distributed, USDA Organic-certified dog treat brand dedicated to creating clean, plant-based products that support canine wellness without compromising on taste. Founded by Sarah Goldberger, the brand manufactures all products in-house at its 8,000-square-foot facility in Boulder, Colorado, and is available at over 5,500 retail locations across four countries. Lord Jameson is WBENC-certified woman-owned.

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CONTACT: @lordjameson |... | 985.805.6735

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