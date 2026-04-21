Global Phage Therapy Market Projected To Reach USD 1.86 Billion By 2035 Driven By Rising Antibiotic Resistance SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Phage Therapy Market Size is valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period 2026–2035. Phage engineering, the use of precision medicine, the rise in antibiotic resistance, and the expansion of clinical and non-human applications between 2026 and 2035 are the factors driving the market's growth prospects.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size (2025): USD 1.27 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 1.86 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 3.91%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









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Rising Antibiotic Resistance and Demand for Targeted Therapeutics to Propel Market Growth Globally

The demand for focused therapy and antibiotic resistance, are two of the main reasons propelling the growth of the phage therapy market. As phage therapy is more accurate and efficient in treating bacterial illnesses, its use is growing. It works well against bacterial types that are resistant to conventional antibiotics. Hospitals, veterinary clinics, and farms are using phage therapy more frequently to control infections. The market is being driven by the need for research and knowledge of alternative antibiotics.

Major Phage Therapy Market Companies Listed in the Report are



Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Locus Biosciences

Intralytix, Inc.

Pherecydes Pharma

EnBiotix, Inc.

Eligo Bioscience

ContraFect Corporation

Micreos B.V.

Nextbiotics

Phagomed Biopharma GmbH

PhagePro, Inc.

TechnoPhage

Proteon Pharmaceuticals

Eliava BioPreparations

Fixed-Phage Ltd.

BiomX Ltd.

iNtODEWORLD

Phagelux InnoPhage Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Phage / Product Type

dsDNA Bacteriophage held the largest market share of 38.45% in 2025 due to the high utilization of dsDNA bacteriophages for human therapeutics, veterinary and research purposes. Phage Cocktails / Engineered Preparations are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.42% during 2026–2035 due to increasing demand for multi-target phage therapies or precision-engineered solutions.

By Administration / Route

Injectable / Surgical Administration accounted for the highest market share of 41.32% in 2025 due to their administration directly at infection cite and elevated clinical efficiency particularly at hospitals and veterinary surgical theatres. Oral administration is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.08% through 2026–2035 due to patient willingness and ease of usability for them and their potential use in agriculture and aquaculture.

By Application / Use Case

Human Therapeutics dominated with a 42.56% market share in 2025 owing to the increasing case of antibiotic-resistant infections and growth in its clinical usage. Agriculture & Crop Protection is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period owing to the necessity for increased sustainable disease control and decreased use of chemical pesticides.

By End-User / Customer Type

Hospitals & Clinics captured the highest market share of 44.68% in 2025 due to early adoption of phage therapies, particularly in cases of antibiotic-resistant infections and complex clinical conditions. Agricultural Enterprises are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.97% through 2026–2035 owing to the need for environmental-friendly bacterial control of crops and livestock.

By Target Bacterial Indication / Disease

Urinary Tract Infections held the largest share of 36.84% in 2025 due to high prevalence rates and established success of phage therapies for the treatment of these resistant strains. Chronic Conditions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period due to the growing clinical trials and enrichment of existing phage cocktails globally.

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Phage Therapy Market Key Segments

By Phage / Product Type



dsDNA Bacteriophage

ssDNA Bacteriophage

ssRNA Bacteriophage

Phage Cocktails / Engineered Preparations Delivery / Formulation Types

By Administration / Route



Oral

Topical / External Application Injectable / Surgical Administration

By Application / Use Case



Human Therapeutics

Veterinary Medicine

Agriculture & Crop Protection

Aquaculture

Food Safety & Preservation Research & Development / Diagnostics

By End-User / Customer Type



Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutions

Veterinary Care Providers

Food & Beverage / Processing Industry Agricultural Enterprises

By Target Bacterial Indication / Disease



Urinary Tract Infections

Wound & Skin Infections

Respiratory Infections

Bone & Orthopedic Infections

Chronic Conditions Other Pathogen-Specific Indications

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Phage Therapy Market is projected to grow from USD 0.44 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.60 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.99%. Growing antibiotic resistance, the clinical use of phage-based treatments, the complexity of biotech infrastructure in developed economies, significant investment in R&D, and regulatory frameworks that facilitate access to new treatments are the factors driving the market.

Due to the early acceptance of phage-based medicines and the increase in antibiotic resistance, the North American phage therapy market is dominating, with a 41.87% share in 2025. Around the world, more than 50,000 treatments were given in clinics, hospitals, and research facilities. Advanced biotechnology skills, significant R&D investments, and the existence of important phage therapy firms are further factors propelling the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29% between 2026 and 2035, making it the fastest-growing region in the phage therapy market. Growing antibiotic resistance, the use of phage therapies in the human, animal, and agricultural sectors, and government programs to advance biotechnology are all contributing factors to the market's expansion.

Recent Developments:



In December 2025, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics expanded its Series B funding, securing significant investment to accelerate clinical phage programs targeting antibiotic-resistant infections. This development strengthens its pipeline, enhances personalized phage therapy, and reinforces its leadership in adaptive phage solutions. In November 2025, Armata Pharmaceuticals commissioned a state-of-the-art cGMP phage manufacturing facility, enabling high-purity production of therapeutic phages. This development supports clinical trials, regulatory readiness, and reinforces the company's leadership in pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ADVANCED R&D & BIOENGINEERING INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand technological advancements through insights on CRISPR-engineered bacteriophages, synthetic biology applications, delivery systems, combination therapies, and formulation stability improvements.

MARKET PENETRATION & COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate growth potential through cost comparisons with antibiotics, regional adoption in AMR-affected markets, strategic partnerships, investment trends, and licensing opportunities.

CLINICAL EFFICACY & PATIENT OUTCOME BENCHMARKS – helps you assess treatment effectiveness through clinical trial adoption, efficacy rates by bacterial strain, patient compliance, safety profiling, and expansion across human and veterinary applications.

PRECISION MEDICINE & TARGETED THERAPY LANDSCAPE – helps you identify future opportunities through integration with diagnostics, development of personalized phage therapies, and differentiation between broad-host and narrow-host phage applications. COMPETITIVE STRATEGY & EMERGING APPLICATION INSIGHTS – helps you gauge industry dynamics through collaboration trends, innovation in targeted infection treatment, and expansion into niche areas such as chronic infections, AMR hotspots, and biofilm-related conditions.

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Phage Therapy Market Report Scope