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Logistics Plus Moves Up The Ranks Among The Transport Topics 2026 Top 100 North American Logistics Companies
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named to the annual Transport Topics Top 100 list of North America's largest logistics companies based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. Logistics Plus moved up two positions in the rankings, for a second straight year, to the 78th spot. It's the fourth straight year that Logistics Plus has been named to the list. Logistics Plus also ranked as the 32nd-largest dry storage warehousing firm (no change from last year) and the 48th-largest freight brokerage firm (up from 66th last year).
"TT's Top 100 Logistics Companies list ranks the largest 3PL providers in North America based on annual gross revenue generated by their logistics services, including freight brokerage, transportation management, freight forwarding, warehousing, and asset-based dedicated contract carriage," said Seth Clevenger, Managing Editor of Features and Multimedia at Transport Topics. "No. 78 Logistics Plus expanded its brokerage operations through its purchase of Chicago-based LoadDelivered Logistics in September."
"When we started in 1996, it was just a handful of people. No grand plan. No big investor. Just energy, ideas, and a belief that if we worked harder, cared more, and kept showing up, good things would happen. A true passion for excellence," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "Now here we are, 30 years later, in a world that feels uncertain and complicated. Wars, elections, tariffs, supply chain disruptions. It's a lot. And yet, through all of it, this team keeps moving, keeps solving, keeps growing, and keeps finding a way or making one."
To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at .
About Transport Topics
Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at .
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.
"TT's Top 100 Logistics Companies list ranks the largest 3PL providers in North America based on annual gross revenue generated by their logistics services, including freight brokerage, transportation management, freight forwarding, warehousing, and asset-based dedicated contract carriage," said Seth Clevenger, Managing Editor of Features and Multimedia at Transport Topics. "No. 78 Logistics Plus expanded its brokerage operations through its purchase of Chicago-based LoadDelivered Logistics in September."
"When we started in 1996, it was just a handful of people. No grand plan. No big investor. Just energy, ideas, and a belief that if we worked harder, cared more, and kept showing up, good things would happen. A true passion for excellence," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "Now here we are, 30 years later, in a world that feels uncertain and complicated. Wars, elections, tariffs, supply chain disruptions. It's a lot. And yet, through all of it, this team keeps moving, keeps solving, keeps growing, and keeps finding a way or making one."
To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at .
About Transport Topics
Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at .
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.
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