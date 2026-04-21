Salman Khan Underwent Extreme High Altitude Training In Ladakh For Maatrubhumi Role

Salman Khan reportedly underwent an intense physical transformation for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh to prepare for his demanding role.

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is already among the most anticipated films. The teaser itself offered a glimpse of Salman's look and striking transformation, which appears powerful and raw. The film will feature him in large-scale action sequences and intense combat scenes that audiences are eagerly looking forward to.

During the film's shoot, Salman Khan underwent extensive preparation, including high-intensity fitness training. Portions of his conditioning were reportedly carried out in demanding high-altitude environments in Ladakh.

A source close to the production revealed,“Salman Khan underwent a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He trained at extremely high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It was easily one of the most gruelling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role.”

“What makes this even more incredible is that Salman pushed through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries. To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions, honestly, it's something only Salman Khan can pull off,” the source added.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. It also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.