Ashwin Slams Idea Of Two T20I Teams, Wants India Cap To Be Valued

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shot down the idea of creating two separate T20I teams for Team India, saying that the caps of the national side at the senior-most level cannot be "distributed for free" and instead there should be 'A' team tours happening to give players more exposure. Ashwin was speaking on 'Ash Ki Baat', amid the media reports of the idea of creating two separate Indian teams for the shortest format being considered, mostly due to the home T20Is against West Indies (October 6-17) and the Asian Games (September 19 to October 6) creating a clash of schedules.

'Cannot just distribute India caps for free'

Speaking on 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin shot down the idea of a second-string Team India playing, especially against associate nations, with teams consisting of emerging IPL talent like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh etc.

"What is the value of the India cap then? What respect will it have? You need a moment of pride to wear the India cap. Why are you playing cricket? Because you are representing so many Indian public, they are watching, everyone praises our cricket, and you wish to debut in front of your fans and play all the formats. All of this definitely plays on the mind. It happens a lot now that people are making their debuts somewhere or the other, and people forget about it," Ashwin said.

"There must be a value for the India cap. If you want to give them exposure, send them on India A tours. You cannot just dish out India caps just like that. Telecast the India A tours as well, people will watch and have fun. But you cannot just distribute India caps for free. It has to be valued," he added.

Team India's upcoming T20 fixtures

After the IPL, Team India will have a sizeable amount of T20 cricket in their hands, despite the focus shifting to 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. India's international calendar will start once again with a one-off Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan from June 6 to 20. From June 26-28, they will tour Ireland for two T20Is after which they will play five T20Is with England from July 1 to 11 onwards and proceed to a three-match ODI series. Then from July 23-26, India will be touring Zimbabwe for three-match T20I series. After three ODIs against the West Indies at home, they will play five T20Is against them from October 6 to 17. India will conclude the year playing three ODIs and T20Is each against Sri Lanka at home from December 13-27.

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