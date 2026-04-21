Chennai Weather Update: Rain Forecast Brings Some Relief To Coastal, Delta Areas

Chennai Weather Update: For people in Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy, but the Chennai Meteorological Centre has said there's no sign of rain just yet, check full forecast for the weather here

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under a major heatwave. Many places from Chennai to Kanyakumari recorded temperatures over 38°C, making everyone wait for the rains. In the last 24 hours, some districts near the Western Ghats saw a little bit of rain. But the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal remained dry. Temperatures haven't changed much, staying 2-3°C above normal in a few spots.Here's the good news. Today, on June 21st, the weather department predicts light to moderate rain. This will be in the Western Ghats districts, southern coastal districts, and the coastal parts of the Delta districts, including Karaikal. Expect some thunder, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 kmph. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will likely stay dry. A similar forecast for light to moderate rain continues for these same areas tomorrow, June 22nd.The rain spell will continue from June 23rd to 25th. The Western Ghats districts, southern coastal areas, and coastal parts of the Delta districts, along with Karaikal, can expect light showers. Other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain dry. Then, on June 26th and 27th, these same regions might see light to moderate rainfall again.Now, about the temperature. The forecast for April 21-25, 2026, says that maximum temperatures in interior Tamil Nadu districts could be 2-3°C above normal. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see normal temperatures. But because of high heat and humidity, it might feel very uncomfortable in coastal areas. **What about Chennai?** For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature will be around 37-38°C and the minimum around 28°C. The weather department warns that high heat and humidity will likely cause discomfort.