Mamata Worked To 'Defeat' Women's Bill, BJP CM Will Be Local: Shah

Shah Accuses Mamata of Sabotaging Women's Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she worked to "defeat" the women's reservation bill brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a leader "born and brought up in Bengal," who would be a "BJP karyakarta" and not a "Bhaipo," referring to Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Addressing a public meeting in Salboni, West Medinipur, Shah said, "Just now, Modi ji had brought a bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but it is Mamata Didi who has worked to defeat this bill."

"She only wants her nephew to become the Chief Minister. She is misleading people by claiming that an outsider will be the CM of Bengal if the BJP wins," he added.

BJP to Install 'Local' CM, Not 'Bhaipo'

Assuring party workers and supporters, Shah said the BJP would install a local leadership if voted to power. "I assure you that the next CM of Bengal will be from the BJP, born and brought up in Bengal. Certainly, he won't be Bhaipo; he will be a karyakarta of BJP," he said.

'Will Never Allow Babri Masjid in Bengal'

Shah also made strong remarks on religious and political issues. Referring to the Ram Mandir movement, he said, "In Ayodhya, where the Babri Masjid once stood, we built the Ram Mandir and chanted Jai Shri Ram."

He further alleged attempts to promote communal projects in Bengal, saying, "Mamata Didi wants her disciple Humayun Kabir to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal... we will never allow a Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal."

Shah Promises Better Women's Safety

Raising concerns over women's safety, Shah accused the state government of failing to protect women. "How many atrocities have been committed here against sisters, women, and mothers. Mamata Didi says that after 7 PM, mothers and sisters should not step out of their homes," he said.

He promised improved security under a BJP government. "Even if a little girl goes out on a scooter at 1 AM, no thug will have the courage to raise an eye. The BJP will ensure the safety of women here," Shah said.

'Election About Liberating Bengal from Infiltrators'

Calling the election a decisive political battle, Shah said it was not about individual leadership ambitions but about removing alleged illegal infiltration in the state. "This election is not about making someone an MLA or a BJP worker the Chief Minister. It is about liberating Bengal from infiltrators," he said, adding that voters should support the BJP to bring change in the state.

Polling for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)