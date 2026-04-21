TSB Earns Prestigious National Award For Work In Tackling Domestic Abuse

TSB has received the inaugural Everyone's Business Platinum award, recognising their sustained, strategic leadership in tackling domestic abuse. Platinum Award was presented by Hestia in partnership with EIDA and assessed by independent panel of business and sector leaders, and survivors. As Platinum Award winners, TSB has driven change both within their organisation and wider society. The bank has instigated, led, and promoted initiatives to tackle domestic abuse across society, while demonstrating a clear commitment to supporting colleagues affected by domestic abuse.

UK retail bank, TSB has been awarded the inaugural Everyone's Business Platinum Award. This prestigious award recognises organisations that demonstrate sustained, strategic leadership in tackling domestic abuse both at an organisational and societal level.

The Everyone's Business Platinum Award, presented by Hestia in partnership with the Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA), is a national kitemark of best practice.

Platinum award winners need to demonstrate how they drive change both within their organisation and wider society. After specialist training from Hestia's Everyone's Business team, award winners must:

Demonstrate a clear commitment to supporting employees affected by domestic abuse and tackling domestic abuse internally. Evidence how they have instigated, led and promoted initiatives that tackle domestic abuse within society as a whole.

All applications to the Everyone's Business Awards are assessed by an independent panel of business leaders, sector experts and survivors.

As part of their assessment, TSB have:

Shown a clear, strategic commitment to tackling domestic abuse within the organisation and across society. Become an industry leader in tackling domestic abuse - shaping best practice and setting industry benchmarks. This has included joining the Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse, becoming a founding signatory of the Financial Abuse Code of Practice, and contributing to Home Office consultations. Developed innovative cross-sector partnerships. This includes working with Hestia to provide in-branch and digital Safe Spaces, the launch of the Flee Fund with Women's Aid and Surviving Economic Abuse, and collaboration with Hollie Guard. Created a supportive work culture with strong inclusion networks. This includes raising staff awareness of the spectrum of abuse, and where to access practical guidance and support.

Kate Osiadacz, Head of Responsible Business, TSB said:

“Supporting victim-survivors of domestic and economic abuse is central to our commitment to providing vital safety measures to our customers and colleagues - so we are honoured to be recognised with this award.

TSB has developed strong sector partnerships and embedded domestic abuse support throughout our business - with measures such as Safe Spaces, and our Flee Fund."

Patrick Ryan, Chief Executive at Hestia, said:

“Congratulations to TSB on receiving the inaugural Everyone's Business Platinum Award. Platinum award winners must demonstrate how they drive change within their organisation and across wider society.

TSB achieved this award after a rigorous assessment by an independent panel of business leaders, sector experts and survivors. In the process TSB has become an industry leader in tackling domestic abuse, shaping best practice through innovative cross-sector partnerships and campaigns, while simultaneously strengthening the support they offer to colleagues and customers.

TSB's commitment to learning and continuous improvement makes them a truly deserving recipient of this award - and demonstrates to others what change is possible."

Alessia Bianco, Head of Everyone's Business at Hestia, said:

“We're proud to recognise TSB as the inaugural Everyone's Business Platinum Award winner. They've created a workplace where people feel safe, heard and believed, backed by specialist training and visible leadership. Beyond this, their strong commitment to tackling domestic abuse in communities sets a powerful example. They are truly proving what it is to make domestic abuse everyone's business.”

Domestic abuse can affect anyone, both women and men, regardless of backgrounds.

Recent data shows that around 1 in 4 people will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. Domestic abuse costs UK businesses an estimated £14 billion annually in lost productivity and time off work.

Since 2019, Hestia has partnered with over 250 employers across the UK, reaching more than 700,000 employees through workplace domestic abuse policies, training and workplace support.