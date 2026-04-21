Kazakhstan And Mongolia Strengthen Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An official welcome ceremony was held at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana for the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, AzerNEWS reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the ceremony, the heads of state introduced members of their delegations.

After the official reception, the President of Kazakhstan and the President of Mongolia proceeded to the Eastern Hall of Akorda, where they held a private meeting in a narrow format.

The Kazakh president emphasized that bilateral cooperation is currently developing in the spirit of strategic partnership, with strengthening intergovernmental, interparliamentary and intergovernmental ties. He also praised Mongolia's domestic development agenda, including the Vision-2050 program and major initiatives such as the construction of the new city of Kharkhorum.

For his part, Khurelsukh expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of the current visit.

He also stressed that more than ten bilateral documents were signed during the 2024 visit, and additional agreements are expected to be concluded during the current talks, further expanding cooperation between the two countries.