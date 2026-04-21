Iran Decides To Continue Negotiations With U.S. Following Trump's Latest Threats - Axios

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Axios reported this, citing sources.

A source familiar with the situation said the Iranians had delayed the talks due to apparent pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Iranian negotiators, who insisted on taking a tougher stance with the Americans: no negotiations without an end to the U.S. blockade.

Meanwhile, Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators urged the Iranians to continue negotiations in Islamabad.

The Iranian delegation was waiting for Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to agree to hold talks with the U.S. According to the source, it arrived on Monday evening.

For its part, the White House spent all of Monday waiting for a signal from Tehran that it would send its negotiating delegation to Islamabad. President Trump threatened to launch a new campaign of bombing Iranian bridges and power plants if an agreement could not be reached.

European allies fear US may strike rushed deal with Iran - Reuters

According to sources, as early as Monday evening or Tuesday morning, Vance and Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Islamabad to participate in the talks.

The American delegation will arrive in Pakistan on the eve of the ceasefire's expiration, which ends on April 22.

As reported by Ukrinform, Iran stated that it would not negotiate under pressure and warned of new trump cards on the battlefield in the war with the U.S.

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is ready for direct negotiations with Iran's leadership. He also announced that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Advisor Jared Kushner are already on their way to Islamabad, Pakistan, to prepare for the meetings.

Photo: AA