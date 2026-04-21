High Anti-Corruption Court Refuses To Dismiss Charges Against Tymoshenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the investigating judge announced this.

“The investigating judge ruled to deny the appeal filed by Tymoshenko's defense attorney, Haievskyi, against the notification of charges,” he said.

This ruling may be appealed to the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within 5 days of its announcement.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 14, 2026, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine notified Tymoshenko of her status as a suspec for offering unlawful benefits to members of parliament.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on her in the form of bail set at 33 million hryvnias. The full bail amount was paid.

On January 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized Tymoshenko's property, but not all of it. In particular, the court refused to freeze funds in one of Tymoshenko's accounts, as requested by the prosecution.

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In addition, the court ruled that certain property belonging to the MP's husband, Oleksandr Tymoshenko, namely a Toyota Land Cruiser 200, an Audi A8, and two garages in Dnipro, be seized.

On February 16, the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially overturned the first-instance decisio regarding the seizure of Tymoshenko's property.

On March 13, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of the obligations imposed on Tymoshenko until May 13.