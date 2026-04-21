Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host UFC Tournament Through 2028 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)UFC Fight Night events are planned to be held annually in Baku through 2028, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) told Trend.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) signed a multi-year agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and BCC.

According to the agreement, the first event will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 27.

UFC's debut event held at the Baku Crystal Hall last June brought together 14,000 fans. Full ticket sales showed the great interest for MMA in the region. Meeting in Las Vegas, UFC President and CEO Dana White, and Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov discussed the successes of UFC's debut event and how this partnership will grow in the coming years.

“Baku is one of the best cities in the world to visit. It's beautiful and home to some of the greatest people you'll ever meet. I was completely blown away when I visited last year. The hospitality was next level, and the fans were incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about the sport. Fans from all over the world should come experience it!” White said.

Meanwhile, Gayibov said that securing a multi-year partnership with UFC marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's strategy to solidify its status as a premier global sports destination.

"Building on a proven track record of hosting elite events-from the inaugural European Games to Formula 1-this collaboration is set to accelerate the development of mixed martial arts and unlock new horizons for Azerbaijani athletes and competitors from across the region. With UFC now a staple of Baku's vibrant sporting calendar, our national fighters gain a prestigious platform to showcase their prowess on the international stage, competing before a passionate home crowd. This partnership further underscores Azerbaijan's unwavering capacity to deliver high-impact, world-class sporting spectacles to a global audience," he noted.

“Following the incredible sold-out reception of last year's UFC debut, we are thrilled to extend our partnership and bring Fight Nights back to Baku. This year, we are witnessing exceptionally strong regional demand, with a notable increase in inbound visitors. We are confident the event will be even larger and more spectacular, delivering significant value for the city while offering an unforgettable experience for attendees,” Maqsud Farzullayev, General Director of BCC, added.

To stay up to date with all the event news and gain early access to tickets, fans are advised to register their interest at UFC/Baku and follow @UFC on social media for all the latest UFC updates.