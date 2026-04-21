Sotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on May 5.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.