Lotus Tech Delivered Keynote Address On Intelligent Mobility At Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026



CEO delivered a keynote address on applications of AI and blockchain in intelligent mobility Company discussed the potential role of Web3 and AI in supporting long-term innovation and shareholder value creation

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, delivered a keynote address at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, Asia's premier crypto event, on April 21, 2026. The presentation focused on intelligent mobility use cases and explored strategic insights into how blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) empower industrial development.

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech, said:“With nearly eight decades of engineering and motorsport heritage, Lotus Tech sees intelligent mobility as a bridge between advanced technologies and everyday use. Web3 and AI are accelerating the industry's shift toward more connected, intelligent vehicle ecosystems. We are exploring how technologies such as blockchain-enabled data security and AI-driven intelligent driving and cockpit systems can enhance user experience while supporting long-term innovation.”

“The convergence of AI and Web3 presents opportunities for technology-driven efficiency and innovation across industries. For Lotus Tech, the focus is on disciplined exploration-strengthening core product competitiveness while evaluating how emerging technologies can support new services over time. Our priority remains building a sustainable, long-term value framework for shareholders,” added Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Lotus Tech.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival is co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group. The previous three editions of this flagship crypto conference brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, and attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 attendees since its launch in 2023.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential”,“forecast”,“plan”,“seek”,“future”,“propose” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

...