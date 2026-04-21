Automotive Seats Market To Cross USD 87 Billion By 2031 Fueled By Electric Vehicle Growth And Comfort Innovations, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Automotive Seats Market is growing steadily at a CAGR of 3.51%, with Asia-Pacific leading as the largest and fastest-growing region, driven by smart seating technologies and evolving vehicle interiors.

Hyderabad, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest published report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive seats market size is projected to reach USD 73.96 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 87.88 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.51% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by rising vehicle electrification and advancements in seating technologies, driving demand for lightweight and feature-rich systems. Increasing consumer preference for premium features such as powered adjustment, ventilation, and massage is further boosting market value. Despite challenges from material costs and stringent safety norms, strong supplier integration is helping maintain margins, with Asia-Pacific leading demand.

Automotive Seats Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Increasing consumer preference for powered, ventilated, and massage-enabled seating features

Features that were once limited to luxury vehicles are now becoming common in mid-range models. Automakers are introducing more efficient seating platforms that simplify assembly while improving comfort functions like heating and ventilation. Ventilated and massage seats are gaining popularity, with newer systems even incorporating feedback to enhance passenger comfort, turning seats into more personalized and wellness-focused spaces.

Growth in global light vehicle production, with strong momentum from the SUV segment

The growing popularity of SUVs is significantly boosting demand for advanced seating, as these vehicles require larger, more durable, and multi-row configurations with premium finishes. Rising income levels and urbanization, especially in Asia-Pacific, are accelerating this trend. At the same time, the shift toward electric SUVs is pushing manufacturers to design lighter seats with integrated thermal features to balance performance and comfort, creating new opportunities for innovation.

Automotive Seats Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the dominant region, supported by strong electric vehicle growth in China, rising demand for compact SUVs in India, and continued innovation in seat electronics from Japan. Automakers here are focusing on lightweight designs and enhanced comfort features to meet evolving consumer needs.

In Europe, sustainability is a major priority, with manufacturers adopting recyclable materials and low-emission production methods. Meanwhile, North America is seeing increased adoption of comfort features like heated and ventilated seats in mid-range vehicles, with suppliers strengthening local production to improve efficiency and meet regional requirements.





“The automotive seats market reflects evolving consumer expectations around comfort, safety, and cost efficiency, with demand shaped by vehicle production trends and material innovation. Mordor Intelligence relies on consistently validated data and cross-regional comparisons, supporting balanced, evidence-based decisions across competitive landscapes.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Automotive Seats Market Segmentation Insights

By Material Type

Synthetic Leather



Genuine Leather

Fabric

Natural Fiber and Others



By Technology

Standard (Manual) Seats

Powered Seats

Ventilated Seats

Heated Seats

Massage Seats

Smart / AI-Integrated Seats



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers



By Seat Type

Bench / Split Bench Seats

Bucket Seats

Captain / Individual Seats

Child Safety Seats

Folding / Jump Seats



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

Automotive Seats Companies

Adient PLC

Lear Corporation

Forvia SE

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Magna International Inc.

NHK Spring Co. Ltd

Recaro Holding GmbH



TS Tech Co. Ltd

Tachi-S Co. Ltd

Yanfeng Seating

Hyundai Transys

Gentherm Inc.

Martur Fompak

Grammer AG

Freedman Seating

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