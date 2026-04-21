Core Molding Technologies Announces Timing Of Its Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
By Phone: Dial 1-844-881-0134 or 1-412-317-5485 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to join the Core Molding call. A replay will be available through May 14th by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and using the replay code 2850190.
By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Core Molding's Investor Relations website at . Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.
About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.
Company Contact:
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Alex Panda
Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
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Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC
Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser
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214-616-2207
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