IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Gordon Robb, CEO Of Esgold Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This news release has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide.

To begin the interview, Robb described ESGold as a differentiated story within the junior mining sector, centered on near-term production and internally funded growth at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec.

“ESGold is a very unique story in the junior mining space,” he said.“We are focused on tailings to cash. We are a near-term producer focused on driving revenue to fund further exploration of the Montauban project... We have a million metric tons of material on surface that needs to be processed, and we're currently building out our facility so we're operational and generating cash flow while simultaneously expanding the exploration package.”

Robb then addressed the project's historical production and the broader exploration opportunity enabled by modern technology.

“This is a past-producing mine that produced for well over 100 years with very limited property-wide exploration... That leaves us with a very exciting opportunity, because this is a known mine that has never had modern exploration techniques applied across the entire property. When we look at the ambient noise tomography study and 3D modeling, it's giving us those high-priority targets... Until we drill it, we're not going to be able to know for sure, but this gives us a high degree of confidence in building that drill campaign to test those targets and build off that initial exploration program.”

Looking ahead, Robb emphasized 2026 as a defining year for the company as it advances production and exploration in parallel.

“2026 is a very big year for us. We have secured all of our equipment... We're currently building out our facility at a very fast pace. We're aiming to be in operations this year, coupled with our maiden drill campaign kicking off. We have a lot of milestones coming up, and at the same time we're developing, exploring and aiming to be producing all in the same year. I can confidently say for myself and my team, there's not a lot of sleep going on, but this is a very exciting period for us as we move quickly toward these major milestones.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold, as he discusses the company's near-term production strategy, exploration plans at Montauban and the milestones expected to shape its progress in 2026.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit:

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with operations anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...