Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of AHLC For Coordination Of International Aid To Palestinian People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The State of Qatar participated in the ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People (AHLC), held in Brussels, Belgium.

The State of Qatar was represented by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

In the speech she delivered on behalf of the State of Qatar during the meeting, Her Excellency expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Norway and the European Union for their leadership and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their continued efforts to promote peace and stability in West Asia.

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The mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar in close cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United States of America and the Republic of Turkiye, contributed to laying the foundation for the 20-point peace plan, which was later adopted by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 2803, she noted.

Her Excellency highlighted the State of Qatar's pledge to provide USD 1 billion in support of the work of the Peace Council, noting that this large contribution aims to reach a final settlement that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

As we engage in discussions that focus on the frameworks established by the Security Council Resolution 2803 and the second phase of the 20-point plan, we emphasize that these frameworks represent essential guidelines for re-establishing the necessary foundations for the recovery of the Gaza Strip and achieving its long-term sustainable development, she added.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the need to establish conditions that ensure transparency in the allocation of funds, guaranteeing that all financial contributions are directed towards pre-defined projects and are subject to regular mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation and reporting.

She emphasized that support should be in line with the provisions of international law to ensure that initiatives respect the fundamental principles established by the UN, underlining the fact that involving local communities and Palestinian authorities in project planning would ensure that initiatives meet the actual needs of the population.

She also pointed out that specific projects that may be of interest to members of the AHLC for Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People, include infrastructure reconstruction, strengthening health care services, and educational programs, as well as ensuring the promotion of long-term development and the consolidation of community resilience.

Donors can support both existing and new structures by following an integrated approach that combines immediate humanitarian relief with sustainable development efforts, ensuring a comprehensive response to the challenges facing the region, she added.

Her Excellency affirmed that the international community can support the Palestinian Authority by providing timely and emergency budgetary support, while focusing on essential services such as health, education and public administration.

By facilitating the provision of emergency grants and loans, donors can address critical financial pressures and avert political and social collapse, she continued, indicating that it is also essential to support programs that enhance the institutional capacities and governance of the Palestinian Authority, thereby contributing to the consolidation of the principles of transparency and accountability.

Her Excellency indicated that collaborative efforts should include working closely with existing groups such as the Palestine Donors Group (PDG), to ensure that financial support is aligned with the Palestinian Authority's reform program, while also providing sustainable solutions.

In this context, Her Excellency pointed out that AHLC's work can complement these efforts by promoting dialogue among stakeholders, disseminating best practices in governance, and encouraging collaborative projects that directly support the reform processes of the Palestinian Authority, considering this integrated model of support to be essential for preserving the achievements of state-building and ensuring continued economic and institutional stability.

HE Minister of International Cooperation reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting the efforts of the AHLC for Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People, and international partners in meeting the urgent and long-term needs and rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, which is crucial for achieving peace and security.