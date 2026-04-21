Delhi HC Grants 15-Day Interim Bail To Accused For Daughter's School Admission

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted 15 days of interim bail to an accused in a dowry death case to enable him to secure school admission for his minor daughter.

In its order, a single-judge Bench of Justice Girish Kathpalia observed that interim bail was sought for a limited period to facilitate the child's admission as the process would take about 10–15 days and the admission season had already commenced.

Allowing the application, Justice Kathpalia took note of the submission that the accused Rihan Khan alias Dulare's daughter is presently residing with her grandparents, and that his presence was required to complete the admission formalities.

The judge also noted the submission made by the accused's father, who appeared in person and stated that he was self-employed and not working as a labourer in any factory.

"Be that as it may, the fact remains that the accused/applicant has sought interim bail in order to ensure that his daughter gets admitted in school," the Delhi High Court said.

The order recorded that the prosecution, on instructions from the Investigating Officer, fairly submitted that it had no serious objection to the grant of interim bail, subject to the condition that the accused does not misuse the liberty.

"Learned APP on instructions of the IO in all fairness submits that there is no serious objection to grant of interim bail, provided that the accused/applicant does not adopt the practice of making the liberty evergreen," it said.

The Delhi High Court also considered submissions regarding the financial condition of the accused's family, including conflicting statements in the status report about whether his parents were labourers or self-employed.

Granting relief, Justice Kathpalia directed that the accused be released on interim bail for a period of 15 days upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

"It is made clear that no request for extension of interim bail shall be entertained," the Delhi High Court clarified.

The accused is facing trial in FIR No. 309/2022 registered at Khajuri Khas police station under Sections 498A, 304B, 120B, 313, and 511 of the IPC, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.