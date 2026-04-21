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Survey Reveals Most Germans Regret 2023 Nuclear Phase-Out
(MENAFN) More than half of Germans believe their country made a mistake by shutting down its last nuclear plants in 2023, a newly released poll shows, as persistent worries over energy reliability and soaring electricity prices continue to shape public opinion.
The poll, conducted by YouGov and the SINUS Institute, found that 53 percent of respondents viewed Germany's nuclear exit as a mistake — including 32 percent who called it an outright error — while 40 percent still considered the phaseout the correct course of action.
Yet the data paints a nuanced picture. Discontent with the phaseout appears rooted not in a wholesale embrace of nuclear energy, but in pragmatic anxieties about keeping the lights on at an affordable price. The survey found 52 percent backed nuclear power on energy security grounds, while 50 percent believed it could serve as a lever to drive down electricity costs.
Notably, opposition to the phaseout does not automatically translate into enthusiasm for atomic energy. Renewables continue to dominate public preference, with solar and wind both ranking above nuclear when Germans were asked to identify their favored energy sources.
The findings arrive as European nations revisit long-held energy policies in the wake of supply shocks and volatile power markets, placing Germany's politically contentious nuclear decision under renewed and intensifying scrutiny.
The poll, conducted by YouGov and the SINUS Institute, found that 53 percent of respondents viewed Germany's nuclear exit as a mistake — including 32 percent who called it an outright error — while 40 percent still considered the phaseout the correct course of action.
Yet the data paints a nuanced picture. Discontent with the phaseout appears rooted not in a wholesale embrace of nuclear energy, but in pragmatic anxieties about keeping the lights on at an affordable price. The survey found 52 percent backed nuclear power on energy security grounds, while 50 percent believed it could serve as a lever to drive down electricity costs.
Notably, opposition to the phaseout does not automatically translate into enthusiasm for atomic energy. Renewables continue to dominate public preference, with solar and wind both ranking above nuclear when Germans were asked to identify their favored energy sources.
The findings arrive as European nations revisit long-held energy policies in the wake of supply shocks and volatile power markets, placing Germany's politically contentious nuclear decision under renewed and intensifying scrutiny.
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